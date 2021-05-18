PAXTON — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored four times in the seventh inning to force extra innings against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday night in prep softball.
The Panthers, who led 6-0 after the first inning, pushed across the winning run with one out in the eight inning to beat the Blue Devils in a non-conference contest.
The middle part of the Bis-Henn/Ross-Al lineup of Aniston Myers, Laynee Dickison and Raeghan Dickison were 10-of-14 at the plate with four doubles, six runs scored and five RBIs.
Raeghan Dickison had a game-high four hits and a game-high four RBIs for the Blue Devils (7-5 overall) while Aniston Myers went 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
At Paxton
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8 (8 innings)
BHRA; 011; 020; 40; —; 8; 11; 4
PBL; 610; 010; 01; —; 9; 10; 3
WP — Mallorie Ecker. LP — Laynee Dickison. Two or more hits — BHRA: Raeghan Dickison 4, L.Dickison 3, Aniston Myers 3. PBL: Lorena Arnett 2, Baylee Cosgrove 2, Emma Steiner 2. 2B — BHRA: L.Dickison 2, R.Dickson, Myers. PBL: Cosgrove, Maddy Foellner, Kayla Adwell. RBIs — BHRA: R.Dickison 4, Mikayla Cox 2, L.Dickison. PBL: Steiner 2, Foeller 2, Arnett, Adwell.
Records — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7-5 overall.
