MILFORD — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin didn't waste any time in getting the 2021 boys basketball season started.
On Friday night the Blue Devils traveled up Route 1 for a season-opening contest against the Milford Bearcats and it was a strong second-half defensive effort that proved to be the difference.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, coming off a 30-1 season and an appearance in the IHSA Class 2A super-sectional, held Milford to just two field goals in the second half on its way to a 42-36 triumph.
Senior Elijah Tidwell, who pointed out on Friday that the Blue Devils were playing their first game in 309 days, had a game-high 12 points, while sophomore Brett Meidel contributed 11 in the victory.
Trey Totheroh was the leading scorer for Milford with 11 points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will travel to Tuscola on Tuesday
