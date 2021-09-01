DANVILLE — Little things will always make the difference in volleyball matches.
For Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, the third set of Tuesday’s match against Danville High was about communication and energy.
While for the Vikings, the difference in the winner-take-all set with the Blue Devils was about serving and passing.
In the end, it was Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin pulling out a 25-19, 17-25, 25-12 victory in a non-conference match at Danville High School.
“We had to pick up our energy and we had to pick up our communication,’’ said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al sophomore Ella McFarland, who finished with seven kills and 12 assists.
It was a complete reversal of the second set.
“We lost our communication and our teamwork,’’ said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Anna Showers. “We were looking at each other trying to figure out who was going to step up.
“Once we clarified that and worked on our communication in that third set, we brought it back and together and we were successful.’’
While the Blue Devils (2-2) were seemingly able to correct it’s problems, it was just the opposite for the Vikings (1-1).
Danville had problems with both its service game and its passing attack. The Lady Vikings committed five service errors, had seven hitting miscues and the Blue Devils recorded four of its seven aces in that final set.
“We definitely lost energy and then we started making fundamental mistakes,’’ Danville coach Amber Galleguillos said. “We lost our serves and our passes in that third set. It affect our hitters and things just tumbled down.
“It came down to moving our feet, keeping our serves in and passing the ball.’’
Showers challenged her team after they dropped the second set.
“In the huddle, I told them that someone has to take the initiative,’’ Showers said. “We had to know our roles and responsibilities. We had to play aggressively and not wait for them to make mistakes.’’
Stepping up for the Blue Devils was McFarland, who had three kills and four assists in the final set.
“I think we thought it was going to be easy after winning the first set,’’ admitted McFarland, as the Blue Devils played their third three-set match of the season. “We knew what we needed to do and how we needed to finish the match.
“We picked each other up and had good energy in the third set.’’
While McFarland led the way for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in kills, blocks and assists, Danville was by Aleeya Rudy in kills (7), while Emmalee Trover had 16 assists.
“We have a lot of new players with three varsity players returning,’’ said Galleguillos. “They work well together and we just need to clean up the small things.’’
