GEORGETOWN — When the baseball season started, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils took some lumps with losses to Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity and Champaign Central.
After going 2-4 in the month of March, things have really turned around in April for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al.
The Blue Devils improved to 4-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play and 11-5 overall with a 14-3 triumph over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Buffaloes on Monday afternoon.
“We played a lot of good teams early and we didn’t look great,’’ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Mark Dodd said. “I think that has really helped us now. We are doing a lot better, just having an approach at the plate — up and down the order.’’
That was never more evident than in Monday’s victory.
The bottom four hitters in the Blue Devils lineup combined for eight hits in 15 at-bats and they combined to drive in nine runs.
“The bottom part of our order did a great job,’’ Dodd said. “They have really stepped up. Three weeks ago, we weren’t getting any action down there.’’
And it’s a unique combination of guys that make up the bottom part of the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin batting order.
Junior Owen Miller went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Freshman Chaz Dubois was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Senior Asa Ray was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one RBI and he has a sacrifice bunt. And sophomore Karson Stevenson, who was also the winning pitcher, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
“It was definitely the bottom part of lineup and did it for us today,’’ said leadoff hitter and senior Dawson Dodd, who was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. “We are just getting things pulled together as a group.’’
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin has won nine of its last 10 games and it’s been a simple philosophy.
“We’ve gotten our bats going. Our defense is making fewer errors. And our pitching has been really good,’’ said Dawson Dodd referring to three main facets of baseball. “A lot of it is the experience that we are picking up. We have learned and figured out where everyone fits on this team.’’
That’s something that Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman coach Chad Steinbaugh is hoping his Buffaloes, who fell to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in the league, can figure out in the next few weeks.
“Defensively, we have had a letdown in every game and it continues to happen,’’ he said. “A lot of our trouble is youth. We are practicing, doing different stations and drills every day. At some point, we hope that our work will come through.’’
The Buffaloes scored twice in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Kaden Mingee and a run-scoring hit by Brayden Nale to tie the game at 2-2.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin broke the game open with a pair of six-run innings in the fifth and sixth, aided by walks and defensive miscues by Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
“Our defensive mistakes opened up the flood gates,’’ said Steinbaugh, looking for some positives. “We have a lot of young players and a lot of kids interested in baseball, but they just haven’t played a lot of baseball.’’
