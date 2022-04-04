OAKWOOD — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Tuff Elson had been struggling to start the 2022 baseball season.
The Blue Devils first baseman and clean-up hitter was batting just .185 (5-of-27) with two RBIs in his team’s first eight games.
In Monday’s Vermilion Valley Conference opener, Elson took an opposite-field approach and it paid off with him going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and he drove home three runs as the Blue Devils defeated the Oakwood Comets 12-3 at Oakwood City Park.
“I really haven’t been up there mentally at the plate and I haven’t been hitting it very well,’’ Elson admitted. “Today, I did a better job of letting the ball travel in the strike zone and got some good hits.’’
As Elson pointed out, he wasn’t the only Bis-Henn/Ross-Al hitter to go with that opposite-field approach on Monday.
The Blue Devils finished with 13 hits in the victory but they also left nine runners on base.
“I was really happy with Tuff Elson, he had a couple of really nice clutch hits,’’ said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Mark Dodd. “All of our bats had been struggling and I still didn’t think we did a very good job of situational hitting leaving so many runners on base.
“I also thought that Dawson Dodd did a nice job of getting on base for us, playing a little small ball and we did run the bases well.’’
All of those offensive attributes for the Blue Devils (5-4 overall, 1-0 in the VVC) exploited some defensive inefficiencies in the Comets, who fell to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in the league.
Oakwood officially committed four errors in the contest, but there were several other situations that its defensive problems led to runs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, especially in the five-run sixth for the Blue Devils.
“You can’t beat anyone playing defense like that,’’ Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland said. “We scratched and clawed to get back into that game, and the next inning (sixth) we have a complete implosion on defense.
“We are just not very consistent right now and we don’t have the hitting to allow more than five or six runs.’’
BHRA sophomore right-hander Karson Stevenson was the benefactor of those runs as the he held Oakwood to just three runs over five innings, while striking out seven and walking three.
“It gives you a lot of confidence when your team picks you up with all of that offense,’’ said Stevenson. “You just have the throw the ball like you know how to at that point.’’
Elson wasn’t the only player with a big offensive game for the Blue Devils.
Amani Stanford and Owen Miller each finished with three hits for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al.
Oakwood was led on offense by Dalton Hobick with two hits and two runs scored.
