GEORGETOWN — Be patient is not always the best approach.
On Wednesday afternoon, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball coach Mark Dodd went against traditional baseball logic in the seventh inning with the Blue Devils trailing the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Buffaloes 2-1.
The Blue Devils had runners on first and second with two outs, when the Buffaloes brought in junior Kaden Mingee to face BHRA senior first baseman Eric Watson.
On the first pitch from Mingee, Watson delivered a game-tying single to right to tie the game at 2-2.
In the eighth inning, BHRA scored three more times to claim a 5-2 victory over Geo-RF/Chrisman in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest. With the victory and a Milford 6-4 win over Oakwood on Wednesday, the Blue Devils and the Bearcats each earn a share of the conference title.
“I told Eric when Mingee was warming up that we would take a strike,’’ Dodd said. “But I changed my mind before he stepped into the batter’s box.
“That is not really by-the-book baseball, but it worked.’’
That wasn’t the only unusual part of that play.
Watson is a notorious pull hitter for the Blue Devils, in two of his three previous at-bats, he had hit the ball on the left-field side of the infield.
This time, he hit a line drive to right field.
“Coach Dodd gave me the go-ahead and I saw there was a gap over there. The second baseman was holding the runner on at second and there was no one between first and second base on that side of the infield,’’ said Watson. “It’s not normal for me, but I was trying to go to the opposite field with that pitch.’’
The seventh-inning comeback for BHRA (10-5 overall, 6-1 in the VVC) was ignited by a pair of walks to Tuff Elson and Anthony Jordan by Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman starter Arthur Justice.
“Justice pitched extremely well, no complaints,’’ said Geo-RF/Chrisman coach Chad Steinbaugh. “He did what he could. I just wished he could have been a little more focused in that seventh inning.’’
Justice allowed just one run in the first six innings, twice working out of a bases-loaded situation.
“Arthur is a good pitcher and he keeps you off-balance with all of his changing of speeds,’’ Dodd sad. “He also did that to us as a sophomore.
“The key was getting to the bullpen.’’
In the eighth inning, pinch-hitter Garrett Huls drew a leadoff walk and was replaced by Weston Strawser on the basepaths.
With one out and Strawser on second, junior Dawson Dodd delivered the go-ahead single to center followed by an RBI double to left by Elson.
“It was a big hit from Dawson to break the tie and Tuff Elson was clutch with that two-strike double,’’ Dodd said. “He is batting in our 3-hole for a reason.’’
Rance Bryant, who allowed two runs in the first inning — only one earned — went 7.1 innings to get the victory for BHRA while Dodd got the final two outs to record the save.
Not bad for a team that started the week needing to win a suspended game with Milford on Monday and Wednesday’s contest over Geo-RF/Chrisman to earn a share of the league title.
“After a tough loss to Westville (on May 12) we had to battle back to get a chance to share this title,’’ Watson said. “I think it’s special that we showed some guts and earned it this way.’’
Everything went right in the first inning for the Buffaloes.
Junior Cale Steinbaugh led off with a triple and scored two batters later when Arthur reached on a fielding error by the Blue Devils. Arthur would score on a two-out single by Trenton Ryan to make it 2-0.
But over the next seven innings, the Buffaloes (5-6, 3-3) had just three hits and four baserunners against the Blue Devils.
“We have to string some hits together,’’ Chad Steinbaugh said. “And we also did some silly things like getting picked off at second base and not running hard on a dropped third strike.
“You can’t lose focus, not even for one pitch. That has been our season.’’
