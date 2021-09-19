BISMARCK — Quarterback Dawson Dodd completed 11 of 13 passes — six for touchdowns — as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils defeated the Momence Redskins 49-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (4-0) finished with 433 yards of total offense with Dodd passing for 235 yards and running for 56. Running back Rhett Harper, who scored the Blue Devils seventh touchdown, finished with 96 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Senior Mason Hackman was Dodd's top target with 7 receptions for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while Enrigue Randle and Karson Stevenson had the other two touchdown receptions.
