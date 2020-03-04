PONTIAC — This year, Coal City high school has enjoyed a second-place finish in the IHSA Class 1A state dual wrestling tournament and a semifinal appearance in the IHSA Class 4A football playoffs.
The Coalers were hoping that physical nature could carry over to successful run in the IHSA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs.
The undersized Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils countered with a different style of basketball — using more skill that strength. It proved to be the winning formula on Tuesday night.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin took advantage of 17 turnovers by Coal City en route to a 58-48 victory in the Class 2A Pontiac Sectional semifinals.
“They were a tough team, tall and strong,’’ said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al senior guard Drew Reifsteck. “I think our toughness with getting after it and never settling — that really helped us there.’’
BHRA coach Gary Tidwell admitted that his Blue Devils (33-0) didn’t see a team as physical as Coal City all year.
“I thought our guys handled it well,’’ he said. “We were getting hurt underneath the basket a little bit in the first half, but I thought we responded well in the second half and made some good decisions.
“We were able to control the ball the last four or five minutes of the game and we won the free-throw game. We got to the free-throw line and knocked those down at a good percentage.’’
Reifsteck, who was 7-of-8 at the line in the second half, was the guy that the Coal City defense seemingly knocked down on multiple occasions, but the 5-foot-9 guard kept getting up and going right back into the middle of the action.
“They knocked me down and slowed me down at times, but I was ready to go right back at them,’’ said Reifsteck, who took a very hard foul on a three-point play in the third quarter that gave the Blue Devils a 40-29 lead with 1 minute, 44 seconds left in the period. “That has always been my style growing up.’’
Growing up, Reifsteck not only had two older brothers (Logan and Blake), but he also has an older cousin (Dylan Allen) to go along with childhood friends, Cameron and Caleb Griffin along with Austin and Josh Toler.
“I learned at a young age that you have to go right at bigger and older guys. You can’t shy away,’’ Reifsteck said. “I got beat up pretty good, but it was all good as long as we won.’’
Reifsteck was part of the reason why the Blue Devils advanced to Friday’s sectional championship as he had a game-high seven assists to go along with a game-high six steals.
“He’s been doing that all year, his whole career, really,’’ Tidwell said. “I tell people that he is a stat sheet stuffer. He does a lot of great things for us. He is just a competitor and a winner.’’
While Reifsteck appreciated those words from his coach, he had a few for his junior teammate, Elijah Tidwell, who had nine points, four assists and four steals of his own.
“Elijah has been great all year at the top of our zone press,’’ Reifsteck said. “I have seen it, game-in and game-out, practice-in and practice-out. Those lanky arms just get touches on the ball.
“They can either lead to steals or just knocking a pass out of bounds. Either way, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team’s offense.’’
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al knew coming into sectional semifinals that it would need a defensive performance as good, if not better than Friday’s regional championship win over St. Joseph-Ogden when the Blue Devils held the Spartans to just 9 second-half points.
“Watching the film on them, we knew that we had to get after them with our quickness to combat their size and strength,’’ said Elijah Tidwell. “I think the confidence that we gained in the second half on Friday carried over to tonight.’’
In the game’s first 12 minutes, the Coalers (20-12) were able to keep things close thanks to its advantage on the boards.
Coal City had nine offensive rebounds that led to eight points as the Blue Devils held a 20-19 lead with less four minutes left in the first half.
From the point forward, the Coalers had just six more offensive rebounds and just six second-chance points.
Austin Pullara had a team-high 18 points for Coal City, while Jarod Garrelts had 13 points and a game-high 9 rebounds for the Coalers.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will play either Joliet Catholic (14-18) or Paxton-Buckley-Loda (27-4) for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Joliet Catholic and Paxton-Buckley-Loda will play in a 7 p.m. game tonight at Pontiac Township High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.