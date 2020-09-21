DANVILLE — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had all four of its top golfers shoot 47 or better on Monday to lead the Blue Devils past the Oakwood Comets and the Westville Tigers at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Oakwood's Travis Goodner had the low round with a 4-over 40 with teammate Case Kopacz shooting a 5-over 41, but the next four scores were all Blue Devils.
Nick Garmon and Leighton Meeker shared the honor of having the best round for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al with 44s, while Rance Bryant (46) and Izaiah Lusk (47) rounded out the scoring for the Blue Devils.
Jack Duensing, Kenny Clarkston and Noah Crose each shared team-low honors for Westville with 51s.
