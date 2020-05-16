EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Stan Gouard is having a couple of months full of blessings.
After returning to coach his alma mater — the University of Southern Indiana — in April, the Danville native was named to the Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame on Friday.
“It’s been a great summer,” Gouard said “To come back to Southern Indiana, a place that has molded my career is like a dream come true and then this honor soon after. It’s like the icing of the cake. You get a chance to go back to your alma mater and now you get honored to receive such a prestigious award.
“It’s been a great day and it is a blessing to be recognized while you still exist. Not many guys don’t get recognized until they are gone, so I am blessed.”
Gouard spent three seasons at Southern Indiana and was named NABC NCAA Division II Player of the Year and first team All-American in 1995 and 1996. He led the Eagles to the 1995 NCAA Division II National Championship, the 1994 championship game and the 1996 Great Lakes Region Finals.
He scored 1,619 points to rank third in scoring and got 754 rebounds to take fourth. He also set USI records for steals in a game (8), season (66) and career (66).
While Gouard knew about the honor weeks in advance of the announcement, he had to keep it a secret from friends and family who are in Danville.
“Only people that knew about it was my wife and 10-year old daughter and I said to them to hold it until it came out and it was hard to do,” Gouard said. “I am not good with secrets, but I was able to keep this one.
“I am blessed to share this with my family a little bit more with my siblings from Danville and teammates have given me calls. It feels a whole lot better that I can talk about this publicly with everyone I love the most.”
While Gouard was able to thank friends and family on the phone, he wanted to also thank his parents David and Betty Gouard.
“I want to publicly thank my mom and dad, who are no longer with us,” Gouard said. “I took the long road to college and thank God I had parents that pushed me and didn’t give up on my dream of being a college basketball player.
“I am grateful to them and my brothers and sisters for not giving up on me. They are the absolute best role models I could have. They played a major part of my life and I can’t wait to get my family out there to the ceremony.”
The ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 29 and will be held in St. Charles, Mo. Gouard will be inducted with eight players, two coaches and a contributor and he hopes that it will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully we will have everything in the right direction so we can enjoy the festivities together,” Gouard said. “We have a little time and hopefully we will get the chance to celebrate everyone’s accomplishments.”
