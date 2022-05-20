SIDELL — Salt Fork junior Blake Norton picked the perfect time for his best performance on the mound.
The right-hander struck out 16 while holding Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman to just one unearned run as the Storm advanced into Saturday's IHSA Class 1A regional championship with a 2-1 victory over the Buffaloes at Gary Hansgen Field.
"Norton pitched great,'' said Salt Fork coach Jason Woodworth. "He threw some big pitches when we needed them and somehow, we pieced together enough offense to get two runs.''
Freshman shortstop Pedro Rangel delivered the game-winning hit in the seventh as his two-out single to center scored Brayden Maskel, who led off the inning with a single to left.
"He just put the ball in play,'' Woodworth said. "It wasn't a ringing single, but it was enough to get the job done. It was a big hit for him.''
Just an inning earlier, Salt Fork (16-13) found a way to score its first run of Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman freshman Cameron Steinbaugh, who finished with 10 strikeouts of his own.
Norton reached when he was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He would score all the way from first on a hit-and-run play with Hayden Prunkard.
"We couldn't make contact. Cameron had a really good curve ball/slider,'' Norton said. "Cale Steinbaugh is an amazing shortstop. He was going to cover the bag when I took off for second and Hayden hit it perfectly right where he had been playing.
"It just happens that way in baseball sometimes. We were fortunate to get a run there to tie the game.''
Cale Steinbaugh had nothing but praise for his younger brother, who held the Storm to just three hits and one earned run.
"I've never seen a freshman perform the way he does. The kid is good,'' said Cale Steinbaugh, a senior. "He did an amazing job. He is someone that people are going to have watch for in the next three years.''
Cale Steinbaugh, who scored the only run for the Buffaloes (9-11) in the first inning as Kaden Mingee was being thrown out trying to steal second, credited Norton for a really good performance.
"We needed to play a little bit and we needed to hit the ball better,'' he said.
Actually Cale Steinbaugh just missed a multiple-run hit in the fifth inning against Norton, as he lined a pitch to left but it was right at Deegan Albert.
"That was a great hit by Cale, but we had a guy there,'' Norton said. "That would have easily scored a couple runs.''
That wasn't the only jam that Norton had to work out on Thursday.
Cameron Steinbaugh led off the sixth with a triple into the right-center field gap but Norton proceeded to strikeout the next three batters in the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman lineup to keep his team within 1-0.
"That was big,'' Woodworth said. "We brought the infield in and we either needed ground balls right at someone, a pop up on the infield or the strikeouts.''
Norton actually struck out nine of the last 14 batters he faced.
"They have some really good hitters on that team, so I had to make sure to mix it up,'' Norton said. "I was able to execute my pitches and it all worked out for us.''
With the victory, Salt Fork will face Decatur St. Teresa, a 13-3 winner over Villa Grove on Wednesday, in the regional championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.