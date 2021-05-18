DANVILLE — Andy Bunton has called Danville Stadium home for the last seven years as a player for the Danville Vikings, the Danville Post 210 Speakers and most recently the Danville Area Community College Jaguars.
On Saturday afternoon, Bunton played possibly his final two games on the field as the Jaguars split a Mid-West Athletic Conference doubleheader with the Illinois Central College Cougars.
DACC rallied to win the opener 16-9 behind three hits and five RBIs from Bunton, but ICC won the second game 6-4.
“I didn’t really think about this being my last games here,’’ said Bunton after going 4-for-10 in the twinbill. “It’s kind of weird and kind of crazy to think after seven years this was the end.
“But, you have to move on at some time.’’
DACC coach Clayton Hicks acknowledged that Bunton has been a key contributor in several areas for the Jaguars.
“He has been huge for our team all year — offensively and defensively,’’ said Hicks. “What he brings defensively goes underrated, and underappreciated. It just doesn’t show up in the statistics.
“He is always in the right position defensively and he is always helping us manage the game defensively. That is huge for us, and especially for me, as a first year coach.’’
And while it was a bittersweet day for Bunton with the split, he did walk off the field with one very good memory.
The sophomore shortstop delivered the go-ahead, 3-run triple in third inning of the first game for the Jaguars, who found themselves trailing 6-0 going into the bottom of the second.
“Coming back like that was huge,’’ Bunton said. “(Jake) Andriole is one of our top pitchers and he got hit around a lot more than he usually does in those first two innings.
“We were able to respond with 16 runs (15 unanswered) and that’s really good to see heading into the tournament.’’
Not only did the DACC offense respond in the opening game, but Ryan Adams and Luke Olson combined to hold Illinois Central to three runs in the final five innings with Olson pitching 2.2 innings of shutout relief.
“Luke was huge,’’ Hicks said. “We wanted to make sure that we got all of our relievers some work this weekend to keep them fresh heading into the tournament.’’
Hicks pointed out that Alex Rizor was “really, really good’’ in the second game with four innings of shutout relief for the Jaguars.
DACC (26-16 overall, 20-12 in Mid-West Athletic Conference) needed a victory in the second game to secure the No. 3 seed in this week’s Region 24 Tournament in Normal, but the loss coupled with Heartland’s sweep of Parkland on Saturday dropped the Jaguars to the No. 4 seed.
“We just didn’t get it done in the second game. We left too many guys on base,’’ said Hicks, whose team left 13 runners on base. “It was still a good series for us and we have good momentum going into the tournament this week.’’
Hicks also pointed out that DACC ended the regular season 10 games over .500.
“We are still getting some guys back healthy and getting everyone into rhythm for the tournament,’’ he said. “I feel really good about this team heading into the tournament.’’
Hicks admitted that it hadn’t fully hit him that Bunton and Chase Vinson, the former Oakwood standout, were possibly playing their final games at Danville Stadium.
“I’m still thinking that we have a full season ahead of us,’’ Hicks said. “Andy and Chase have grown up here as players.
“Hopefully, they get another chance to play here again in the future.’’
Dustin Dupont had a big game at the plate for DACC in the second game with three hits, including a solo home run and two RBIs.
Next up for the Jaguars is the Region 24 Tournament.
DACC will open against Illinois Central College at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and with a victory, the Jaguars would play the top-seeded Lincoln Land Loggers on Thursday.
