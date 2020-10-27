FORSYTH — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin first-year coach Todd Orvis did his homework coming into Saturday’s Decatur St. Teresa Regional cross country meet at Hickory Point Golf Course.
Orvis, who has led multiple Danville teams to the state cross country meet, was hoping that his Blue Devils could advance to the sectional meet for the second year in a row.
“It’s possible, but we are going to have to run well,’’ said Orvis before the staggered start.
Even after Saturday’s race in which Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Eli Mojonnier led the way for the Blue Devils with a fourth-place finish, Orvis still wasn’t sure.
He was anxiously anticipating the official results being posted.
When everything was tabulated, the Blue Devils had finished fifth in the team standings with 151 points with Urbana University High and Decatur St. Teresa finishing sixth and seventh respectively with 186 and 189 points. In the COVID-19 pandemic cross country season, only the top-five teams and the top-five individuals on non-advancing teams advance to sectionals. A year ago, it was the top-seven teams and Bis-Henn/Ross-Al was sixth in the regional standings.
“Coach Orvis is the biggest thing that has even happened and the most helpful thing that has happened for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cross country,’’ said Mojonnier, who made it to state a year ago. “I know I got motivated, I got stronger and I got faster this year.’’
The Blue Devils, who graduated a pair of a strong runners for last year’s team in Gabe Martinez and Michael Moreman, were able to add freshman Ayden Ingram, who was 33rd on Saturday, along with sophomore Murphy McCool, who was 38th, to go along with returners Emerson Thorlton, who was 25th, and James Dulin, who was 53rd. Rounding out the lineup for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al was Isaiah Tidwell, a first-year runner, and Kayden Trimble.
While it was a good day for his team, Mojonnier wasn’t completely satisfied in his performance over the 3-mile course.
“The last time I ran here, I got done and I felt like I had a bunch left,’’ he said. “I didn’t want to have that problem this time, but I should have backed off a little.’’
That’s because Mojonnier stuck with Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond senior Layton Hall, the regional champion with a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds, over the first two miles.
“I think we right at five minutes for the first mile and then it was like 5:10 for the second mile,’’ said Mojonnier, who final time was 15:48.6 as he got passed by Monticello’s Jackson Grandbart and Josh Baysore in the final mile. “But, he is a much stronger runner than I am. I should have known that he would be feeling better than I was. My goal was to be first or second to Layton and I kind of messed that up.
“I should have gone out a little slower and worked from there.’’
Mojonnier is looking forward to this Saturday’s sectional meet, which will be on the same course at Hickory Point Golf Course.
“I will have a better plan for sectionals,’’ he said.
In Saturday’s girls race, the Oakwood/Salt Fork team was looking for its second trip to sectionals in three seasons.
The Comets, who have won three straight VVC titles, finished sixth with 221 points, but they were 85 points behind fifth-place Champaign St. Thomas More.
Individually, Oakwood/Salt Fork was able to advance freshman Macie Russell, who finished 19th with a time of 20:06 and sophomore Allie Morris, who was 27th in time of 20:51.1. Morris was the fifth and final individual qualifier.
“I’m hopeful that I made it,’’ said Russell before the official results were posted. “You just have to run your race and see what happens.’’
A year ago, Russell made it to IESA state cross country meet but she honestly didn’t know if she would run cross country this fall or play volleyball. The changes made in the IHSA schedules moving volleyball to a spring sport helped her make that decision.
“Coach Sup (Phil Suprenant) and my sister Mackenzie tried to convince me,’’ said Macie, who is also expected to play basketball and softball at Salt Fork.
Also moving on to the sectional meet will be Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin freshman Gabriella Moreman, who took third with a time of 18:14.8.
“I thought this was a massive improvement of what I’ve been running,’’ said Moreman, whose season-best time was 18:30 on the same course a month ago.
Monticello sophomore Mabry Bruhn won the girls race with a time of 18:07.7, while Kate Ahmari of Urbana University High was second.
“The fact that I was near (Bruhn) and close in at the end makes me feel good about myself,’’ said Moreman, who missed her entire eighth-grade season with an injury. “I’m getting back to where I need to be. This shows that I’m closer.
“I just need to get that year back that I lost.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.