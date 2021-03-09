ROSSVILLE — Three goals in the first half, including two by Liam Oxendine proved to be just enough for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils opened the abbreviated COVID-19 soccer season with a 3-2 victory over the Oakwood/Salt Fork Comets in Rossville.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin keeper Garrett Huls recorded 11 saves, while Keanu King had two assists and Hayden Rice scored the third goal of the first half for the Blue Devils.
The Comets scored twice in the second half with Raef Pacot picking up assists on goals by Brady Tevebaugh and Sam Howie. Aaron Dean had nine saves for Oakwood/Salt Fork.
At Rossville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 2
Oakwood/SF; 0; 2; —; 2
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al; 3; 0; —; 3
First half
BHRA — Liam Oxendine (assist Keanu King)
BHRA — Oxendine
BHRA — Hayden Rice (assist King)
Second half
Oakwood/SF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Raef Pacot)
Oakwood/SF — Sam Howie (assist Pacot)
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Oakwood/Salt Fork 13, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12. Keeper saves — OSF: Aaron Dean 9. BHRA: Garrett Huls 11.
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 0-1 overall, 0-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the VVC.
