BISMARCK — Nothing is a better indicator of progress than the actual results on the court.
The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team proved that statement on Tuesday night with a 49-29 victory over the Cissna Park Timberwolves in the season finale for the Blue Devils.
Back on Feb. 13, it was the Timberwolves beating the Blue Devils 35-21, so Bis-Henn/Ross-Al showed a 34-point improvement in 24 days.
Junior Sophia Rome had a huge night for Bismarck-Henning as she scored a game-high 16 points to go along with a game-high 18 rebounds. It's her second 18-rebound game of the season, as she also pulled down that many rebounds in the Blue Devils win over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes on Feb. 25.
Rome was the only player to score in double figures for either team. Freshman Ella Myers finished with nine points for the Blue Devils, while freshman Aubrey Peters and junior Mikayla Cox each chipped in with 7. Emma Morrical led Cissna Park with 8 points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin ends the abbreviated COVID-19 basketball season with a 4-7 record.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Cissna Park 29
Cissna Park (29) — Addison Seggerbruch 2 1-2 5, Kenadee Edelman 1 0-0 3, Mikayla Knake 1 1-1 3, Kristen Walder 2 1-2 5, Emma Morrical 4 0-1 8, Regan King 0 1-2 1, Brooklyn Stadeli 1 0-0 2, Morgan Sinn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-8 29.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (49) — Ella Myers 4 1-2 9, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 2-6 4, Aubrey Peters 3 1-2 7, Sophia Rome 6 4-5 16, Mikayla Cox 2 3-4 7, Briana Maloney 0 0-0 0, Audrey Taylor 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 11-19 49.
Cissna Park; 7; 7; 13; 2; —; 29
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al; 11; 9; 13; 16; —; 49
3-pointers — Cissna Park 1 (Edelman 1). Total fouls — Cissna Park 16, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9. Fouled out — none.
Records — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4-7 overall.
