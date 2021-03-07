MONTICELLO — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils made just 1-of-13 shots in the fourth quarter as the Monticello Sages pulled away for a 62-50 triumph in non-conference boys basketball game on Saturday at the Sievers Center in Monticello.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ,which falls to 11-3, overcame a 9-point second-half deficit (43-34) to tie the contest twice in the third quarter at 45-45 and again at 48-48 heading into the game's final eight minutes.
Monticello, which improves to 8-3, took the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Trison Foran with 7:37 left. It was Foran's only basket of the contest.
The Blue Devils got as close as 56-54 on a basket by Brody Sexton with 5:22 left but Bis-Henn/Ross-Al missed its final nine shots as Monticello closed the game with a 6-0 run.
Ben Cresap scored a game-high 26 points for Monticello, while Joey Sprinkle recorded a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Sages, who won the rebounding battle 37-22 over the Blue Devils.
Sophomore Brett Meidel led Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin with 16 points, while Elijah Tidwell had 13 points and a game-high 9 rebounds in the losing effort.
At Monticello
Monticello 62, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (50) — Dawson Dodd 2-3 0-1 4, Brody Sexton 3-6 1-1 8, Asa Ray 2-6 0-0 6, Elijah Tidwell 6-20 0-0 13, Brett Meidel 6-14 2-4 16, Rance Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Noah Gomez 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 20-51 3-6 50.
Monticello (62) — Andrew Rudolph 4-5 0-0 8, Joey Sprinkle 5-7 2-2 13, Ben Cresap 10-18 2-2 26, Jake Edmondson 0-9 0-0 0, Triston Foran 1-5 0-0 3, Trevor Fox 5-6 0-0 12, Connor Landreth 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Brakke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-52 4-4 62.
BHRA; 11; 14; 23; 2; —; 50
Monticello; 17; 13; 18; 14; —; 62
3-pointers — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 7-25 (Ray 2-5, Meidel 2-4, Sexton 1-3, Tidwell 1-11, Gomez 1-1, Bryant 0-1). Monticello 8-21 (Cresap 4-9, Fox 2-3, Sprinkle 1-1, Foran 1-4, Edmondson 0-3, Landreth 0-1). Rebounds — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 22 (Tidwell 9, Dodd 4, Sexton 4, Ray 3, TEAM 2). Monticello 37 (Sprinkle 11, Edmondson 11, Cresap 4, Rudolph 2, Fox 2, Foran 1, Brakke 1, TEAM 5). Assists — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 7 (Sexton 4, Meidel 2, Tidwell 1). Monticello 18 (Cresap 7, Sprinkle 3, Foran 3, Edmondson 2, Rudolph 1). Turnovers — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 6, Monticello 9. Total fouls — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 10, Monticello 6. Fouled out — none.
Records — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11-3 overall. Monticello 8-3 overall.
JV score — Monticello 50, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 38.
