DANVILLE — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin seniors Rance Bryant and Izaiah Lusk came into this season thinking that the Blue Devils could win both the Vermilion Valley Conference title and an IHSA Class 1A regional crown.
Those thoughts looked pretty far-fetched during a 10-day stretch in early September when Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin lost matches against Oakwood, St. Joseph-Ogden, Watseka, Champaign St. Thomas More and Iroquois West.
It was a combination of problems for the Blue Devils. Lusk was out for medical reasons and the rest of team had some lessons that they needed to learn.
"I think we started to get a little arrogant. I think we thought we were better than we actually were. Coach had a talk with us,'' said Bryant. "We really needed to calm down. We had to work on things. We couldn't just think we were the best team out there, because that is not going to happen.
"Once we realized that we were not where we were supposed to be, we got that under control a little bit.''
On Tuesday afternoon at the Danville Country Club, the Blue Devils proved that they had made some definite improvements as Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin claimed the IHSA Class 1A regional title by 1 shot over St. Thomas More and by 2 shots over Schlarman Academy. They also claimed the conference title last Thursday.
The winning score for the Blue Devils on Tuesday wound up at 377 instead of 370 after a disqualification for one of Bis-Henn/Ross-Al's top four golfers after he mistakenly didn't complete one of his 18 holes with a provisional ball that he had played after searching for his original shot.
The original ball was found and he played it instead, but the 3-minute time limit had already expired making the provisional ball his official ball on that hole.
The Sabers finished with a score of 378 and the Hilltoppers had a 379.
"The way it came out at the end — it was a little bit of a nail biter,'' said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Brian Carpenter. "Having one of our top scorers disqualified made me a little nervous.''
Tuesday's victory is the ninth regional title in 17 seasons for the Blue Devils and their first since 2017.
But, you definitely didn't see any players for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al doing a big-time celebration dance.
"Winning is about the only good part,'' said Lusk, noting that all six players for the Blue Devils shot higher scores than they wanted on Tuesday. "My practice rounds were good — 77 and 79.
"But, then I come out and shoot a 92.''
Lusk claimed that he was still very confident in his team's success even when he a triple bogey, a double bogey and five bogeys on the front nine.
"I trust my teammates,'' he said.
But, under COVID-19 protocols for IHSA golf this year, he also saw all of the team scores on his cell phone. This season, players were required to register their scores on the IHSA app powered by iWanamaker as scorecards were eliminated.
"When I checked our team score on my phone, I saw that we were 7 strokes ahead,'' said Lusk. "It can also get into your head knowing everyone's score but it turned out to be a good thing as I was confident the whole time I was playing.
"I just reminded myself that every shot counts. It doesn't matter what shot you are on, or what hole you are playing.''
Bryant, who was 14-over after the first 10 holes, acknowledged that the Blue Devils were able to claim the title with sheer grit.
"We had to stick to it and push through even though we had some bad holes,'' he said. "Everyone didn't score what they wanted to do, but we pushed through.''
After a triple-bogey on the par-4 10th hole, Bryant played the final eight holes in 5-over par as he finished with a 90, which was good enough for a tie for 7th.
"It was a little stressful during the middle part of my round,'' he said. "I was getting into my head a little big when I was getting 6s and 7s on holes.
"I had to calm down, take some deep breaths and realize there was still a lot more golf to play.''
Carpenter admitted that he was proud of the way that he guys stuck with it on Tuesday.
"We knew going in that scores weren't going to be as good as they should be at this time of the year, because this is a tough course,'' he said noting that the Blue Devils also didn't play their best golf in winning the Vermilion Valley Conference title last week at Harrison Park. "As I said a week ago, we played well enough to win.''
In this unique season for prep boys golf, only the top two teams (BHRA and St. Thomas More) advance to next week's IHSA Class 1A sectional tournament at Iron Horse Golf Club in Tuscola.
Schlarman Academy, which has been the regional runner-up the past two years, came in third, one shot behind St. Thomas More. The Hilltoppers were looking for their first regional title since 2001.
"We have lost by 4 shots the last two years to GCMS (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) and today, we lost by 2 shots to Bismarck and we were 1 shot from moving on to sectionals,'' said Schlarman Academy senior Gabe Huddleston, who shot a remarkable 5-over 76 to claim individual medalist honors. "It's disappointing, especially when normally the top three teams advance. The new setup of the top-two teams and only four individuals is something that was done for the COVID-19 season.
"Hopefully, the young guys on this team will look back and use this to drive them to bigger and better things.''
Huddleston used a similar motivation last year on his way to making the state tournament, as a year earlier, he was 1 shot from advancing to state as a sophomore.
There was nothing close for the Schlarman Academy senior on his home course.
Huddleston stumbled a little on the back-nine with a 6-over 41, but his 1-under 35 on the front nine was six strokes better than Caleb McCullough of Blue Ridge, who was second with a 14-over 85.
"I don't want to say that the wind picked up, but it was swirling a little bit,'' said Huddleston, who started the back-nine with two bogeys and a double bogey. "The courses around here get really difficult when the wind picks up. That's the beauty of their layouts.''
But just like Lusk, the IHSA scoring app helped Huddleston remain calm.
"With the app is hard not to know where you are at, all of the time,'' Huddleston said. "I only really made one big number, so I was able to minimize the damage.
"You just have to trust your routine and play your game.''
Oakwood's Reed Sperry was part of the tie for seventh-place with a round of 90 on Tuesday. The Comets finished fifth in the team standings.
Westville was sixth with Kenny Clarkston having the low round for the Tigers with a 98, while Salt Fork was seventh as Zachary Gritten had the best round for the Storm with a 98.
