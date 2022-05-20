CHARLESTON — For the first time in three years, the IHSA State Track and Field Meet has returned to its traditional schedule.
That meant the Class 1A qualifiers were competing on Thursday in preliminaries to advance into Saturday's finals.
The Salt Fork Storm, which took third a year ago, kept their hopes alive for another state trophy with four girls advancing in six events with seniors Olivia Birge and Brynlee Keeran along with junior Shelby McGee each qualifying in two events.
For Keeran, it was a day of mixed results.
While she made the finals in the pole vault and the triple jump, with a personal best mark of 11.06 meters or approximately 36 feet, 3 inches, Keeran also came up just short in the long jump and the high jump.
"It's a little disappointing,'' said Keeran who just missed the long jump finals by 2 centimeters and the high jump finals by 3 centimeters. "That is frustrating for sure. I know I scratched when I shouldn't have on a good jump.''
For the second year in row, Keeran qualified for state in four field events (long jump, triple jump, high jump and pole vault) and that required her to be in multiple places.
"Doing it last year, definitely made me feel more confident that I could do it this year,'' Keeran said. "A couple of the officials remembered me and they assured me that I would get everywhere I needed to be.''
Sporting her "Wonder Woman" socks that she purchased for senior night, Keeran ended her day in style with her leap in the triple jump.
"That one is so hard because it's my last event and I was exhausted,'' she said. "I found a way to push through and get my PR (personal record).''
Keeran said she will wearing a new pair of mac-and-cheese socks on Saturday.
Also making a change from last year was Birge, who with the advice of her coach Herb Wilkins, cut down on her warmup throws before the shot put and discus events.
"Just because of the heat, we felt it would be smarter to not take a lot of warmup throws,'' Birge said. "I tend to peak on my third or fourth throw, so I didn't want to waste a good one in warmups. Winning warmups doesn't get you anything.''
It definitely paid off in the shot put.
Birge, who was just barely going to make the finals with a throw of 11.00 meters on her first two attempts, unleashed a personal best of 11.83 meters (approximately 38 feet, 10 inches) on her final attempt.
"You get to state and you are afraid to foul,'' Birge said. "You can't throw like that … if you are not throwing reckless and being aggressive — you are never going to get a good mark because you are throwing a foot away from the toeboard.''
Birge, who is tied for ninth in the discus, is hoping for a better day on Saturday in that event.
For McGee, she is looking to improve on a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a 10th-place finish in the triple jump.
The junior put herself in a good position with the sixth fastest times in the 100 hurdles prelims and she followed that up with the fourth best mark in the triple jump at 10.58 metes.
"It's a blessing to just be in this position right now,'' McGee said. "Being able to move on to the finals is incredible.
"I'm really looking forward to Saturday.''
Salt Fork sophomore Macie Russell reached the finals in the 800 meters with a personal best time 2 minutes, 23.53 seconds, which also breaks her school record of 2:26.03 that she set in last week's sectional meet.
Joining the Salt Fork contingent in Saturday's finals will be Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman sophomore Haley Carlton in the pole vault, who practices regularly with Keeran along with St. Joseph-Ogden pole vaulters Payton Carter and Grace Schmitz.
"The best part is that I get to do it with some of my closest friends,'' Carlton said. "Having that great support system makes it all better.''
A year ago, Carlton finished 22nd with a season-best vault of 2.89 meters or 9 feet, 6 inches. Her personal best this year is 3.35 meters or 11 feet.
"Being at state brings bad a lot of good memories,'' Carlton said. "I plan on getting my PR again on Saturday.''
Westville senior Savanna Tyler just missed her opportunity of running in Saturday's finals, finishing two spots out in the 100 finals and just one spot or two-hundredths of a second (27.16 to 27.18) in the 200. The Tigers' 400 relay, with Tyler running the leadoff leg, also failed to qualified for Saturday
"After missing the 400 relay and the 100, I was very motivated to make it in the 200,'' said Tyler, who will be going into the Marine Corps on June 13. "It's awful to be that close.''
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin sophomore Ella McFarland and Amber-Christine Reed also fell short in their efforts to reach the finals on Saturday. McFarland, just like Keeran, missed the high jump finals by 3 centimeters after clearing 1.52 meters or 5 foot. Reed was 19th in the long jump with a mark of 4.84 meters or approximately 15 feet, 10.5 inches.
Saturday's finals at O'Brien Field in Charleston are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
