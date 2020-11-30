WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

;Conf. ;Overall

Michigan; 0-0; 2-0

Penn State; 0-0; 2-0

Illinois; 0-0; 1-0

Indiana; 0-0; 1-0

Iowa; 0-0; 1-0

Michigan State; 0-0; 1-0

Ohio State; 0-0; 1-0

Rutgers; 0-0; 1-0

Purdue; 0-0; 1-0

Wisconsin; 0-0; 1-0

Minnesota; 0-0; 0-0

Northwestern; 0-0; 0-0

Nebraska; 0-0; 0-0

Maryland; 0-0; 2-1

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Illinois 68, Indiana State 49

Indiana 100, Eastern Kentucky 51

Michigan 93, Central Michigan 75

Penn State 84, Coppin State 45

Iowa 96, Northern Iowa 81

Akron at Ohio State, Cancelled

North Dakota State at Nebraska, Cancelled

Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, postponed

Monmouth at Rutgers, postponed

Friday, Nov. 27

Maryland 94, Davidson 72

Michigan 95, Oakland 62

Michigan State 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 44

Rutgers 83, Monmouth 38

Saturday, Nov. 28

Missouri State 81, Maryland 72

Sunday, Nov. 29

Maryland 115, Arkansas 96

Ohio State 82, Duquesne 47

Wisconsin 73, Western Illinois 66

Purdue 80, North Alabama 69

Monday, Nov. 30

Penn State 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Kent State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Eastern Illinois at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Towson at Maryland, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Penn State, 5 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Samford at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Oral Roberts at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

