WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf. ;Overall
Michigan; 0-0; 2-0
Penn State; 0-0; 2-0
Illinois; 0-0; 1-0
Indiana; 0-0; 1-0
Iowa; 0-0; 1-0
Michigan State; 0-0; 1-0
Ohio State; 0-0; 1-0
Rutgers; 0-0; 1-0
Purdue; 0-0; 1-0
Wisconsin; 0-0; 1-0
Minnesota; 0-0; 0-0
Northwestern; 0-0; 0-0
Nebraska; 0-0; 0-0
Maryland; 0-0; 2-1
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Illinois 68, Indiana State 49
Indiana 100, Eastern Kentucky 51
Michigan 93, Central Michigan 75
Penn State 84, Coppin State 45
Iowa 96, Northern Iowa 81
Akron at Ohio State, Cancelled
North Dakota State at Nebraska, Cancelled
Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, postponed
Monmouth at Rutgers, postponed
Friday, Nov. 27
Maryland 94, Davidson 72
Michigan 95, Oakland 62
Michigan State 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 44
Rutgers 83, Monmouth 38
Saturday, Nov. 28
Missouri State 81, Maryland 72
Sunday, Nov. 29
Maryland 115, Arkansas 96
Ohio State 82, Duquesne 47
Wisconsin 73, Western Illinois 66
Purdue 80, North Alabama 69
Monday, Nov. 30
Penn State 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 54
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Kent State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Eastern Illinois at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.
Detroit Mercy at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Towson at Maryland, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Penn State, 5 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Samford at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Oral Roberts at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.