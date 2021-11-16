Big Ten Logo

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Maryland`0-0`4-0

Iowa`0-0`3-0

Nebraska`0-0 3-0

Michigan`0-0`3-0

Michigan State`0-0`3-0

Indiana`0-0`3-0

Penn State`0-0`3-0

Illinois`0-0`2-0

Northwestern`0-0`2-0

Ohio State`0-0`2-0

Purdue`0-0`2-0

Rutgers`0-0`3-1

Minnesota`0-0`2-1

Wisconsin`0-0`1-2

Thursday, Nov. 11

Iowa 91, Samford 54

Penn State 83, Rider 69

Nebraska 102, Prairie View A&M 47

Friday, Nov. 12

Maryland 88, Villanova 67

Rutgers 64, South Alabama 45

Minnesota 66, Arizona State 59

Saturday, Nov. 13

Michigan 82, St. Francis (NY) 46

Sunday, Nov. 14

Maryland 81, James Madison 45

Ohio State 86, Norfolk State 48

Northwestern 72, UC Santa Barbara 46

Rutgers 48, Fairfield 42

Michigan State 89, Niagara 65

NJIT 61, Wisconsin 49

Purdue 70, Western Michigan 62

Iowa 82, Northern Iowa 61 

Nebraska 88, Alabama A&M 33

Minnesota 48, George Washington 32

Illinois 72, Miami, Ohio 65

Indiana 88. Kentucky 67

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Stony Brook 53, Rutgers 44

Michigan 73, UMass-Lowell 54

Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary's 57

Indiana 72, Norfolk State 42

Michigan State 73, Valparaiso 62

Penn State 120, Delaware State 51

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Bowling Green at Ohio State 6 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

Southern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

American University at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

UNC Wilmington at Maryland, 5 p.m.

SIU Edwardsville at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Bryant at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Harvard at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Bradley, 6:30 p.m.

 

