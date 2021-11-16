WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Maryland`0-0`4-0
Iowa`0-0`3-0
Nebraska`0-0 3-0
Michigan`0-0`3-0
Michigan State`0-0`3-0
Indiana`0-0`3-0
Penn State`0-0`3-0
Illinois`0-0`2-0
Northwestern`0-0`2-0
Ohio State`0-0`2-0
Purdue`0-0`2-0
Rutgers`0-0`3-1
Minnesota`0-0`2-1
Wisconsin`0-0`1-2
Thursday, Nov. 11
Iowa 91, Samford 54
Penn State 83, Rider 69
Nebraska 102, Prairie View A&M 47
Friday, Nov. 12
Maryland 88, Villanova 67
Rutgers 64, South Alabama 45
Minnesota 66, Arizona State 59
Saturday, Nov. 13
Michigan 82, St. Francis (NY) 46
Sunday, Nov. 14
Maryland 81, James Madison 45
Ohio State 86, Norfolk State 48
Northwestern 72, UC Santa Barbara 46
Rutgers 48, Fairfield 42
Michigan State 89, Niagara 65
NJIT 61, Wisconsin 49
Purdue 70, Western Michigan 62
Iowa 82, Northern Iowa 61
Nebraska 88, Alabama A&M 33
Minnesota 48, George Washington 32
Illinois 72, Miami, Ohio 65
Indiana 88. Kentucky 67
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Stony Brook 53, Rutgers 44
Michigan 73, UMass-Lowell 54
Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary's 57
Indiana 72, Norfolk State 42
Michigan State 73, Valparaiso 62
Penn State 120, Delaware State 51
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Bowling Green at Ohio State 6 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
Southern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
American University at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
UNC Wilmington at Maryland, 5 p.m.
SIU Edwardsville at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
Bryant at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Harvard at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Bradley, 6:30 p.m.
