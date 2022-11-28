Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 0-0 7-0

Penn State 0-0 7-0

Michigan 0-0 7-0

Ohio State 0-0 6-0

Illinois 0-0 6-1

Purdue 0-0 6-1

Maryland 0-0 6-2

Michigan State 0-0 6-2

Iowa 0-0 5-2

Nebraska 0-0 5-2

Minnesota 0-0 4-2

Northwestern 0-0 4-2

Rutgers 0-0 4-4

Wisconsin 0-0 3-5

Monday, Nov. 21

Penn State 82, Syracuse 69

Battle 4 Atlantis: Texas 82, Rutgers 44

Illinois 84, Oakland 55 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Nebraska 71, Tarleton 53

Northwestern 76, Niagara 38

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Ohio State 105, Wright State 52.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Paradise Jam: Georgia 68, Wisconsin 60

Cancun Challenge: Purdue 85, Harvard 63

Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa State 80, Michigan State 49

Friday, Nov. 25

Fort Myers Tip-Off: DePaul 76, Maryland 67

Paradise Jam: Seton Hall 83, Wisconsin 72

Daytona Beach Invitational: Penn State 60, Toledo 59

Cancun Challenge: Florida State 76, Purdue 75

Puerto Rico November Classic: Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-Corpus-Christi 44

Gulf Coast Showcase: Michigan 68, Air Force 48

Daytona Beach Invitational: Illinois 70, Charlotte 43 

Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa 73, Oregon State 59

Las Vegas Invitational: Indiana 94, Auburn 81

Saturday, Nov. 26

Daytona Beach Invitational: Penn State 68, Fresno State 49

Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland 81, Towson 70

Paradise Jam: VCU 75, Wisconsin 67

Cancun Challenge: Purdue 71, Oklahoma State 65

Puerto Rico November Classic: Nebraska 73, Mississippi State 65

Cavalier Classic: Virginia 73, Minnesota 70

Daytona Beach Invitational: Delaware 83, Illinois 80

Las Vegas Invitational: Indiana 79, Memphis 64

Sunday, Nov. 27

Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland 87, Pittsburgh 63

Ohio State 105, North Alabama 67

Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon 86, Michigan State 78

Rutgers 71, Cornell 52

Northwestern 81, Valparaiso 47 

Cavalier Classic: Minnesota 77, Liberty 65

Phil Knight Legacy: Connecticut 86, Iowa 79

Gulf Coast Showcase: Michigan 84, Baylor 75

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Illinois at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

 

