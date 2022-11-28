Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 0-0 7-0
Penn State 0-0 7-0
Michigan 0-0 7-0
Ohio State 0-0 6-0
Illinois 0-0 6-1
Purdue 0-0 6-1
Maryland 0-0 6-2
Michigan State 0-0 6-2
Iowa 0-0 5-2
Nebraska 0-0 5-2
Minnesota 0-0 4-2
Northwestern 0-0 4-2
Rutgers 0-0 4-4
Wisconsin 0-0 3-5
Monday, Nov. 21
Penn State 82, Syracuse 69
Battle 4 Atlantis: Texas 82, Rutgers 44
Illinois 84, Oakland 55
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Nebraska 71, Tarleton 53
Northwestern 76, Niagara 38
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Ohio State 105, Wright State 52.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Paradise Jam: Georgia 68, Wisconsin 60
Cancun Challenge: Purdue 85, Harvard 63
Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa State 80, Michigan State 49
Friday, Nov. 25
Fort Myers Tip-Off: DePaul 76, Maryland 67
Paradise Jam: Seton Hall 83, Wisconsin 72
Daytona Beach Invitational: Penn State 60, Toledo 59
Cancun Challenge: Florida State 76, Purdue 75
Puerto Rico November Classic: Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-Corpus-Christi 44
Gulf Coast Showcase: Michigan 68, Air Force 48
Daytona Beach Invitational: Illinois 70, Charlotte 43
Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa 73, Oregon State 59
Las Vegas Invitational: Indiana 94, Auburn 81
Saturday, Nov. 26
Daytona Beach Invitational: Penn State 68, Fresno State 49
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland 81, Towson 70
Paradise Jam: VCU 75, Wisconsin 67
Cancun Challenge: Purdue 71, Oklahoma State 65
Puerto Rico November Classic: Nebraska 73, Mississippi State 65
Cavalier Classic: Virginia 73, Minnesota 70
Daytona Beach Invitational: Delaware 83, Illinois 80
Las Vegas Invitational: Indiana 79, Memphis 64
Sunday, Nov. 27
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland 87, Pittsburgh 63
Ohio State 105, North Alabama 67
Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon 86, Michigan State 78
Rutgers 71, Cornell 52
Northwestern 81, Valparaiso 47
Cavalier Classic: Minnesota 77, Liberty 65
Phil Knight Legacy: Connecticut 86, Iowa 79
Gulf Coast Showcase: Michigan 84, Baylor 75
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Illinois at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Rutgers at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
