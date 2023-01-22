Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Ohio State 8-0 19-0
Indiana 7-1 17-1
Iowa 7-1 15-4
Maryland 6-2 15-4
Michigan 6-2 16-3
Illinois 5-3 15-4
Nebraska 4-4 12-7
Purdue 4-5 13-6
Penn State 2-6 11-8
Wisconsin 2-6 6-13
Rutgers 2-6 6-12
Michigan State 2-6 10-9
Minnesota 2-7 9-11
Northwestern 0-8 6-12
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Michigan 80, Purdue 59
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Wisconsin 84, Michigan State 80, OT
Iowa 93, Northwestern 64
Nebraska 80, Penn State 51
Thursday, Jan. 12
Indiana 68, Maryland 61
Rutgers 65, Minnesota 59
Saturday, Jan. 14
Iowa 108, Penn State 67
Michigan 70, Michigan State 55
Ohio State 76, Nebraska 67
Purdue 65, Northwestern 54
Sunday, Jan. 15
Maryland 80, Rutgers 56
Indiana 93, Wisconsin 56
Illinois 70, Minnesota 57
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Iowa 84, Michigan State 81, OT
Nebraska 71, Purdue 64
Minnesota 75, Penn State 67
Indiana 83, Illinois 72
Thursday, Jan. 19
Ohio State 84, Northwestern 54
Maryland 77, Wisconsin 64
Michigan 81, Rutgers 58
Saturday, Jan. 21
Purdue 75, Minnesota 56
Sunday, Jan. 22
Maryland at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Iowa at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Valparaiso at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Michigan at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
