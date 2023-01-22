BigTenLogo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Ohio State 8-0 19-0

Indiana 7-1 17-1

Iowa 7-1 15-4

Maryland 6-2 15-4

Michigan 6-2 16-3

Illinois 5-3 15-4

Nebraska 4-4 12-7

Purdue 4-5 13-6

Penn State 2-6 11-8

Wisconsin 2-6 6-13

Rutgers 2-6 6-12

Michigan State 2-6 10-9

Minnesota 2-7 9-11

Northwestern 0-8 6-12

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Michigan 80, Purdue 59

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wisconsin 84, Michigan State 80, OT

Iowa 93, Northwestern 64

Nebraska 80, Penn State 51

Thursday, Jan. 12

Indiana 68, Maryland 61

Rutgers 65, Minnesota 59

Saturday, Jan. 14

Iowa 108, Penn State 67

Michigan 70, Michigan State 55

Ohio State 76, Nebraska 67

Purdue 65, Northwestern 54

Sunday, Jan. 15

Maryland 80, Rutgers 56

Indiana 93, Wisconsin 56

Illinois 70, Minnesota 57

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Iowa 84, Michigan State 81, OT

Nebraska 71, Purdue 64

Minnesota 75, Penn State 67

Indiana 83, Illinois 72

Thursday, Jan. 19

Ohio State 84, Northwestern 54

Maryland 77, Wisconsin 64

Michigan 81, Rutgers 58

Saturday, Jan. 21

Purdue 75, Minnesota 56

Sunday, Jan. 22

Maryland at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Iowa at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Valparaiso at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Michigan at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

