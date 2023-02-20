Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 16-1 26-1
Iowa 14-2 22-5
Maryland 13-3 22-5
Ohio State 12-5 23-5
Michigan 10-6 20-7
Illinois 10-6 20-7
Purdue 8-7 17-8
Nebraska 6-10 14-13
Michigan State 5-10 13-13
Rutgers 5-11 11-17
Penn State 4-12 13-14
Wisconsin 4-12 9-19
Minnesota 3-13 10-17
Northwestern 2-14 9-18
Monday, Feb. 6
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63
Michigan State 88, Wisconsin 63
Thursday, Feb. 9
Indiana 87, Iowa 78
Purdue 68, Rutgers 54
Illinois 72, Nebraska 64
Maryland 79, Northwestern 54
Saturday, Feb. 11
Wisconsin 76, Minnesota 70, OT
Sunday, Feb. 12
Maryland 82, Illinois 71
Michigan 80, Nebraska 75
Purdue 76, Northwestern 61
Iowa 111, Rutgers 57
Michigan State 81, Penn State, 75, OT
Monday, Feb. 13
Indiana 83, Ohio State 59
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Rutgers 62, Northwestern 48
Iowa 91, Northwestern 48
Minnesota 95, Nebraska 92
Michigan State at Purdue, postponed
Thursday, Feb. 16
Ohio State 67, Penn State 55
Indiana 68, Michigan 52
Saturday Feb. 18
Iowa 80, Nebraska 60
Maryland 66, Michigan State 61
Northwestern 76, Minnesota 62
Sunday, Feb. 19
Indiana 83, Purdue 60
Illinois 85, Penn State 62
Monday, Feb. 20
Wisconsin 88, Rutgers 62
Ohio State 74, Michigan 61
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Penn State at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Rutgers at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Maryland at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Michigan State at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.