Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 6-0 14-2
Michigan 7-1 16-2
Iowa 5-1 11-4
Ohio State 6-2 14-3
Maryland 4-3 12-6
Northwestern 3-3 11-6
Michigan State 3-3 9-8
Penn State 3-3 9-7
Purdue 3-4 12-6
Nebraska 2-4 13-4
Illinois 1-4 6-10
Minnesota 2-5 9-10
Wisconsin 1-6 4-13
Rutgers 0-7 7-12
Thursday, Dec. 23
Indiana 70, Southern Illinois 34
Drake 77, Minnesota 63
Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, canceled
Thursday, Dec. 30
Michigan State 72, Nebraska 69
Iowa at Penn State, Canceled
Maryland at Illinois, Canceled
Indiana at Rutgers, Canceled
Purdue at Wisconsin, Canceled
Friday, Dec. 31
Michigan 90, Ohio State 71
Northwestern at Minnesota, postponed
Sunday, Jan. 2
Purdue 60, Rutgers 58
Indiana 70, Maryland 63
Iowa 93, Evansville 56
Illinois at Iowa, postponed
Monday, Jan. 3
Michigan State at Northwestern, postponed
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Nebraska 79, Michigan 58
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Indiana 76, Wisconsin 53
Thursday, Jan. 6
Maryland 106, Penn State 78
Minnesota 62, Rutgers 49
Ohio State 90, Illinois 69
Northwestern 77, Iowa 69
Sunday, Jan. 9
Michigan 76, Rutgers 46
Iowa 95, Nebraska 86
Purdue 69, Michigan State 59
Maryland 87, Minnesota 73
Illinois 68, Wisconsin 47
Ohio State 74, Northwestern 61
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Ohio State 89, Michigan State 83
Minnesota 82, Wisconsin 66
Thursday, Jan. 13
Indiana 72, Nebraska 65
Michigan 74, Penn State 57
Iowa 79, Purdue 66
Northwestern 68, Rutgers 63
Northwestern at Illinois, postponed
Saturday, Jan. 15
Ohio State 83, Minnesota 75
Sunday, Jan. 16
Indiana 73, Purdue 68
Wisconsin 49, Rutgers 45
Michigan State 65, Northwestern 46
Penn State 90, Illinois 72
Michigan 69, Maryland 49
Iowa 93, Nebraska 83
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Michigan State at Indiana, postponed
Thursday, Jan. 20
Ohio State 95, Maryland 89
Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44
Iowa 105, Minnesota 49
Purdue 89, Illinois 67
Penn State 63, Northwestern 59
Sunday, Jan. 23
Northwestern at Maryland, noon
Ohio State at Rutgers, noon
Minnesota at Michigan State, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
Purdue at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Iowa at Penn State, 6 p.m.
