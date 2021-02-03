WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf.;Overall
Maryland;8-1;12-2
Ohio State;6-2;10-2
Michigan;5-1;10-1
Indiana;8-2;10-4
Northwestern;8-3;10-3
Nebraska;7-4;9-5
Iowa;6-4;10-4
Michigan State;4-4;9-4
Penn State;3-6;6-7
Minnesota;4-7;5-8
Purdue;3-7;6-8
Rutgers;1-3;5-3
Wisconsin;1-11;4-11
Illinois;0-9;2-10
Monday, Jan. 25
Minnesota 85, Penn State 76
Ohio State 88, Maryland 86
Nebraska 57, Illinois 53
Thursday, Jan. 28
Maryland 92, Rutgers 52
Minnesota 77, Purdue 72
Northwestern 87, Iowa 80
Penn State 80, Illinois 76
Ohio State 78, Indiana 70
Nebraska 84, Wisconsin 68
Sunday, Jan. 31
Penn State 80, Purdue 70
Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57
Indiana 79, Michigan State 67
Iowa 94, Minnesota 68
Monday, Feb. 1
Northwestern 69, Ohio State 57
Michigan at Rutgers, ppd.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Wisconsin at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan State, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn State, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Minnesota at Ohio State, noon
Indiana at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, postponed
