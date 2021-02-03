Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy. Rain...mixing with snow in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then some clearing later. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.