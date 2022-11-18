BigTenLogo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan State 0-0 5-0

Penn State 0-0 5-0

Michigan 0-0 4-0

Indiana 0-0 4-0

Purdue 0-0 3-0

Illinois 0-0 3-0

Ohio State 0-0 3-0

Iowa 0-0 3-1

Maryland 0-0 3-1

Nebraska 0-0 3-1

Rutgers 0-0 3-1

Wisconsin 0-0 3-1

Minnesota 0-0 2-1

Northwestern 0-0 2-1

Sunday, Nov. 13

Maryland 83, Fordham 76

Northwestern 63, Pennsylvania 55

Wisconsin 77, North Florida 54

Rutgers 87, NJIT 71

Purdue 90, Murray State 61

Iowa 92, Drake 86, OT

Michigan State 97, Western Michigan 49

Illinois 90, Alcorn State 59

Ohio State 82, Boston College 64

Minnesota 101, Lehigh 99

Monday, Nov. 14

Indiana 79, Tennessee 67

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Creighton 77, Nebraska 51

Michigan State 85, Oakland 39

Penn State 77, Youngstown State 63

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Illinois 100, McNeese State 38

Maryland 70, Davidson 52

Michigan 99, Western Michigan 67

Rutgers 66, North Carolina Central 45

Wisconsin 103, Bradley 49

Notre Dame 92, Northwestern 58

Thursday, Nov. 17

Ohio State 86, Ohio 56

Indiana 96, Bowling Green 61

Michigan State 109, Florida A&M 44

Purdue 100, SIU-Edwardsville 58

North Dakota State 71, Minnesota 65

Kansas State 84, Iowa 83

Friday, Nov. 18

Penn State 96, Bryant 33

Saturday, Nov. 19

Battle 4 Atlantis: Tennessee vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Central Michigan, Noon

Nebraska at Drake, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 2 pm.

Evansville at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

McNeese at Ohio State, noon

Quinnipiac at Indiana, noon

Michigan at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Belmont at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

Syracuse at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Tarleton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Niagara at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video