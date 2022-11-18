Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan State 0-0 5-0
Penn State 0-0 5-0
Michigan 0-0 4-0
Indiana 0-0 4-0
Purdue 0-0 3-0
Illinois 0-0 3-0
Ohio State 0-0 3-0
Iowa 0-0 3-1
Maryland 0-0 3-1
Nebraska 0-0 3-1
Rutgers 0-0 3-1
Wisconsin 0-0 3-1
Minnesota 0-0 2-1
Northwestern 0-0 2-1
Sunday, Nov. 13
Maryland 83, Fordham 76
Northwestern 63, Pennsylvania 55
Wisconsin 77, North Florida 54
Rutgers 87, NJIT 71
Purdue 90, Murray State 61
Iowa 92, Drake 86, OT
Michigan State 97, Western Michigan 49
Illinois 90, Alcorn State 59
Ohio State 82, Boston College 64
Minnesota 101, Lehigh 99
Monday, Nov. 14
Indiana 79, Tennessee 67
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Creighton 77, Nebraska 51
Michigan State 85, Oakland 39
Penn State 77, Youngstown State 63
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Illinois 100, McNeese State 38
Maryland 70, Davidson 52
Michigan 99, Western Michigan 67
Rutgers 66, North Carolina Central 45
Wisconsin 103, Bradley 49
Notre Dame 92, Northwestern 58
Thursday, Nov. 17
Ohio State 86, Ohio 56
Indiana 96, Bowling Green 61
Michigan State 109, Florida A&M 44
Purdue 100, SIU-Edwardsville 58
North Dakota State 71, Minnesota 65
Kansas State 84, Iowa 83
Friday, Nov. 18
Penn State 96, Bryant 33
Saturday, Nov. 19
Battle 4 Atlantis: Tennessee vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Central Michigan, Noon
Nebraska at Drake, 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 2 pm.
Evansville at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
McNeese at Ohio State, noon
Quinnipiac at Indiana, noon
Michigan at Fairfield, 1 p.m.
Indiana State at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Belmont at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21
Syracuse at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Oakland at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Tarleton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Niagara at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
