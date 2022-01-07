Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 4-0 12-2

Northwestern 2-0 10-3

Michigan 3-1 12-2

Michigan State 2-1 8-6

Nebraska 2-1 13-1

Iowa 1-1 7-4

Maryland 3-2 11-5

Ohio State 2-2 10-3

Penn State 1-2 7-6

Purdue 1-2 10-4

Minnesota 1-2 8-7

Illinois 0-2 5-8

Wisconsin 0-2 2-9

Rutgers 0-4 7-9

Thursday, Dec. 23

Indiana 70, Southern Illinois 34

Drake 77, Minnesota 63

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, canceled

Thursday, Dec. 30

Michigan State 72, Nebraska 69

Iowa at Penn State, Canceled

Maryland at Illinois, Canceled

Indiana at Rutgers, Canceled

Purdue at Wisconsin, Canceled

Friday, Dec. 31

Michigan 90, Ohio State 71

Northwestern at Minnesota, postponed

Sunday, Jan. 2

Purdue 60, Rutgers 58

Indiana 70, Maryland 63

Iowa 93, Evansville 56

Illinois at Iowa, postponed

Monday, Jan. 3

Michigan State at Northwestern, postponed

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Nebraska 79, Michigan 58

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Indiana 76, Wisconsin 53

Thursday, Jan. 6

Maryland 106, Penn State 78

Minnesota 62, Rutgers 49 

Ohio State 90, Illinois 69

Northwestern 77, Iowa 69 

Sunday, Jan. 9

Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan State, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Michigan State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Nebraska at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 7 p.m.

