WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

;Conf.;Overall

Maryland;7-1;11-2

Indiana;7-1;9-3

Michigan;5-1;10-1

Ohio State;5-1;9-1

Northwestern;6-3;8-3

Michigan State;4-2;9-2

Iowa;5-3;9-3

Nebraska;6-4;8-5

Purdue;3-5;6-6

Minnesota;3-6;4-7

Rutgers;1-3;5-3

Penn State;1-6;4-7

Illinois;0-7;2-8

Wisconsin;0-10;3-10

Monday, Jan. 25

Minnesota 85, Penn State 76

Ohio State 88, Maryland 86

Nebraska 57, Illinois 53

Thursday, Jan. 28

Rutgers at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Penn State at Purdue, noon

Illinois at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

Ohio State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, ppd.

