WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf.;Overall
Maryland;7-1;11-2
Indiana;7-1;9-3
Michigan;5-1;10-1
Ohio State;5-1;9-1
Northwestern;6-3;8-3
Michigan State;4-2;9-2
Iowa;5-3;9-3
Nebraska;6-4;8-5
Purdue;3-5;6-6
Minnesota;3-6;4-7
Rutgers;1-3;5-3
Penn State;1-6;4-7
Illinois;0-7;2-8
Wisconsin;0-10;3-10
Monday, Jan. 25
Minnesota 85, Penn State 76
Ohio State 88, Maryland 86
Nebraska 57, Illinois 53
Thursday, Jan. 28
Rutgers at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Penn State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Penn State at Purdue, noon
Illinois at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Michigan State at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
Ohio State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, ppd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.