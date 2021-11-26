WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska`0-0 6-0
Michigan`0-0`6-0
Iowa`0-0`4-0
Ohio State`0-0`4-0
Maryland`0-0`6-1
Michigan State`0-0`4-1
Indiana`0-0`4-1
Penn State`0-0`4-1
Rutgers`0-0`4-2
Northwestern`0-0`3-2
Purdue`0-0`3-2
Illinois`0-0`3-2
Minnesota`0-0`4-3
Wisconsin`0-0`1-5
Sunday, Nov. 21
Maryland 79, Baylor 76
Fordham, 71, Michigan State 68
Clemson 67, Penn State 64
Illinois 86, UC-Riverside 82
DePaul 78, Northwestern 75
Minnesota 70, Syracuse 63
Drake at Iowa, Canceled
Monday, Nov. 22
Purdue 70, Marshall 60
Michigan 69, Oakland 58
Chicago State 71, Wisconsin 63, OT
Oklahoma 88, Minnesota 69
Tuesday, Nov. 23
St. Francis 66, Michigan State 63
Ohio State 110, Bellarmine 58
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Milwaukee 79, Wisconsin 67
Thursday, Nov. 25
NC State 78, Maryland 60
DePaul 77, Rutgers 74
Stanford 69, Indiana 66
West Virginia 65, Purdue 57
Northwestern 73, South Dakota 57
Friday, Nov. 26
Vanderbilt 51, Rutgers 40
Dayton 67, Illinois 53
Michigan State 84, Oakland 71
Minnesota 73, Bradley 54
Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 60
Michigan 61, Oregon State 52
Nebraska 65, Drexel 53
Penn State 80, St. John's 75
Saturday, Nov. 27
Purdue vs. Florida State, 10 a.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.
Maryland vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.
Rutgers vs. Arizona, 2:15 p.m.
Michigan vs. Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Boise State, 4:30 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Miami vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Marshall at Michigan State, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Colorado, 1 p.m.
UTSA at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
