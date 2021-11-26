Big Ten Logo

Conf. Overall

Nebraska`0-0 6-0

Michigan`0-0`6-0

Iowa`0-0`4-0

Ohio State`0-0`4-0

Maryland`0-0`6-1

Michigan State`0-0`4-1

Indiana`0-0`4-1

Penn State`0-0`4-1

Rutgers`0-0`4-2

Northwestern`0-0`3-2

Purdue`0-0`3-2

Illinois`0-0`3-2

Minnesota`0-0`4-3

Wisconsin`0-0`1-5

Sunday, Nov. 21

Maryland 79, Baylor 76

Fordham, 71, Michigan State 68

Clemson 67, Penn State 64

Illinois 86, UC-Riverside 82

DePaul 78, Northwestern 75

Minnesota 70, Syracuse 63

Drake at Iowa, Canceled

Monday, Nov. 22

Purdue 70, Marshall 60 

Michigan 69, Oakland 58

Chicago State 71, Wisconsin 63, OT

Oklahoma 88, Minnesota 69

Tuesday, Nov. 23

St. Francis 66, Michigan State 63

Ohio State 110, Bellarmine 58

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Milwaukee 79, Wisconsin 67

Thursday, Nov. 25

NC State 78, Maryland 60

DePaul 77, Rutgers 74

Stanford 69, Indiana 66 

West Virginia 65, Purdue 57

Northwestern 73, South Dakota 57

Friday, Nov. 26

Vanderbilt 51, Rutgers 40

Dayton 67, Illinois 53

Michigan State 84, Oakland 71

Minnesota 73, Bradley 54

Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 60

Michigan 61, Oregon State 52

Nebraska 65, Drexel 53

Penn State 80, St. John's 75

Saturday, Nov. 27

Purdue vs. Florida State, 10 a.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.

Maryland vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Arizona, 2:15 p.m.

Michigan vs. Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Boise State, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Miami vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Marshall at Michigan State, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Colorado, 1 p.m.

UTSA at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

 

