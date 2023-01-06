Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Ohio State 5-0 16-0

Illinois 4-1 14-2

Indiana 3-1 13-1

Iowa 3-1 11-4

Maryland 3-1 12-3

Michigan 3-1 13-2

Nebraska 2-2 10-5

Purdue 2-2 11-3

Michigan State 2-2 10-5

Minnesota 1-3 8-7

Penn State 1-3 10-5

Northwestern 0-4 6-8

Rutgers 0-4 6-10

Wisconsin 0-4 4-11

Tuesday, Dec. 20

San Diego Invitational: Ohio State 88, South Florida 86, OT

Jumpman Invitational: Michigan 76,. North Carolina 68

Michigan State 98, Prairie View A&M 50

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Maryland 88, Purdue Fort Wayne 51

Penn State 79, Cornell 48

Illinois 81, Florida Atlantic 46

Indiana 67, Butler 50

Purdue 59, Texas A&M 53

Ohio State 84, Oregon 67

Iowa 92, Dartmouth 54

Nebraska 85, Kansas 79, 3 OT

Thursday, Dec. 22

Minnesota 59, Eastern Illinois 48

Chicago State at Northwestern, postponed

Valparaiso at Wisconsin, postponed

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Michigan 76, Nebraska 59

Ohio State 81, Northwestern 48

Thursday, Dec. 29

Michigan State 83, Indiana 78

Illinois 79, Wisconsin 63

Iowa 83, Purdue 68

Friday, Dec. 30

Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

Penn State 90, Rutgers 72

Saturday, Dec. 31

Ohio State 66, Michigan 57

Sunday, Jan. 1

Indiana 74, Nebraska 62, OT

Purdue 73, Wisconsin 61

Illinois 90, Iowa 86

Monday, Jan. 2

Maryland 78, Rutgers 67

Michigan State 71, Northwestern 64

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Michigan 82, Penn State 72

Thursday, Jan. 5

Ohio State 83, Minnesota 71

Illinois 85, Northwestern 79

Saturday, Jan. 7

Michigan State at Maryland, noon

Purdue at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan., 8

Illinois at Ohio State, noon

Indiana at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Michigan at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video