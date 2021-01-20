WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Maryland 7-0 11-1

Michigan 5-0 10-0

Ohio State 3-1 7-1

Indiana 6-1 8-3

Northwestern 5-2 7-2

Michigan State 3-2 8-2

Iowa 5-3 9-3

Nebraska 5-4 7-5

Purdue 2-5 5-6

Minnesota 2-6 3-7

Rutgers 1-3 5-3

Penn State 1-5 4-6

Illinois 0-5 2-6

Wisconsin 0-8 3-8

Saturday, Jan. 9

Northwestern 77, Iowa 67

Sunday, Jan. 10

Maryland 83, Purdue 46

Michigan 70, Illinois 50

Indiana 74, Wisconsin 49

Nebraska 68, Michigan State 64

Penn State 69, Minnesota 60

Rutgers at Ohio State, postponed

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Ohio State 84, Iowa 82, OT

Thursday, Jan. 14

Indiana 66, Purdue 45

Maryland 90, Minnesota 73 

Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40

Michigan State at Illinois, postponed

Northwestern at Rutgers, postponed

Saturday, Jan. 16

Nebraska 63, Ohio State 55

Sunday, Jan. 17

Northwestern 67, Penn State 50

Maryland 79, Wisconsin 70

Monday, Jan. 18

Iowa 87, Purdue 81

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Minnesota 76, Nebraska 71

Thursday, Jan. 21

Michigan at Ohio State, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Michigan, noon

Michigan State at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you