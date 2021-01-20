WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Maryland 7-0 11-1
Michigan 5-0 10-0
Ohio State 3-1 7-1
Indiana 6-1 8-3
Northwestern 5-2 7-2
Michigan State 3-2 8-2
Iowa 5-3 9-3
Nebraska 5-4 7-5
Purdue 2-5 5-6
Minnesota 2-6 3-7
Rutgers 1-3 5-3
Penn State 1-5 4-6
Illinois 0-5 2-6
Wisconsin 0-8 3-8
Saturday, Jan. 9
Northwestern 77, Iowa 67
Sunday, Jan. 10
Maryland 83, Purdue 46
Michigan 70, Illinois 50
Indiana 74, Wisconsin 49
Nebraska 68, Michigan State 64
Penn State 69, Minnesota 60
Rutgers at Ohio State, postponed
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Ohio State 84, Iowa 82, OT
Thursday, Jan. 14
Indiana 66, Purdue 45
Maryland 90, Minnesota 73
Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40
Michigan State at Illinois, postponed
Northwestern at Rutgers, postponed
Saturday, Jan. 16
Nebraska 63, Ohio State 55
Sunday, Jan. 17
Northwestern 67, Penn State 50
Maryland 79, Wisconsin 70
Monday, Jan. 18
Iowa 87, Purdue 81
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Minnesota 76, Nebraska 71
Thursday, Jan. 21
Michigan at Ohio State, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Michigan, noon
Michigan State at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
