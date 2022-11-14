Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 0-0 3-0

Iowa 0-0 3-0

Michigan 0-0 3-0

Michigan State 0-0 3-0

Nebraska 0-0 3-0

Penn State 0-0 3-0

Purdue 0-0 3-0

Illinois 0-0 2-0

Northwestern 0-0 2-0

Minnesota 0-0 2-0

Ohio State 0-0 2-0

Maryland 0-0 2-1

Rutgers 0-0 2-1

Wisconsin 0-0 2-1

Monday, Nov. 7

Iowa 87, Southern 34

Maryland 88, George Mason 51

Oregon 100, Northwestern 57

Nebraska 100, Omaha 36

Rutgers 73, Hosftra 68

Michigan State 86, Delaware State 37

Minnesota 75, Western Illinois 45

Wisconsin 58, Milwaukee 49

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ohio State 87, Tennessee 75

Indiana 86, Vermont 49

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Penn State 67, Norfolk State 61

Michigan 83, Delaware State 30

Illinois 75, Long Island 40

Thursday, Nov. 10

Purdue 73, Marshall 61

Michigan State 85, Purdue-Fort Wayne 53

Iowa 115, Evansville 62

Friday, Nov. 11

Kansas State 77, Wisconsin 63

South Carolina 81, Maryland 56

Indiana 93, Massachusetts-Lowell 37

Michigan 91, St, Francis (Pa.) 36

Seton Hall 75, Rutgers 57

Penn State 77, Fairfield 49

Nebraska 79, Houston Christian 48

Sunday, Nov. 13

Maryland 83, Fordham 76

Northwestern 63, Pennsylvania 55

Wisconsin 77, North Florida 54

Rutgers 87, NJIT 71

Purdue 90, Murray State 61

Iowa 92, Drake 86, OT

Michigan State 97, Western Michigan 49

Illinois 90, Alcorn State 59

Ohio State 82, Boston College 64

Minnesota 101, Lehigh 99

Monday, Nov. 14

Indiana 79, Tennessee 67

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Nebraska at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Youngstown State at Penn State, 6 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video