Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 0-0 3-0
Iowa 0-0 3-0
Michigan 0-0 3-0
Michigan State 0-0 3-0
Nebraska 0-0 3-0
Penn State 0-0 3-0
Purdue 0-0 3-0
Illinois 0-0 2-0
Northwestern 0-0 2-0
Minnesota 0-0 2-0
Ohio State 0-0 2-0
Maryland 0-0 2-1
Rutgers 0-0 2-1
Wisconsin 0-0 2-1
Monday, Nov. 7
Iowa 87, Southern 34
Maryland 88, George Mason 51
Oregon 100, Northwestern 57
Nebraska 100, Omaha 36
Rutgers 73, Hosftra 68
Michigan State 86, Delaware State 37
Minnesota 75, Western Illinois 45
Wisconsin 58, Milwaukee 49
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ohio State 87, Tennessee 75
Indiana 86, Vermont 49
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Penn State 67, Norfolk State 61
Michigan 83, Delaware State 30
Illinois 75, Long Island 40
Thursday, Nov. 10
Purdue 73, Marshall 61
Michigan State 85, Purdue-Fort Wayne 53
Iowa 115, Evansville 62
Friday, Nov. 11
Kansas State 77, Wisconsin 63
South Carolina 81, Maryland 56
Indiana 93, Massachusetts-Lowell 37
Michigan 91, St, Francis (Pa.) 36
Seton Hall 75, Rutgers 57
Penn State 77, Fairfield 49
Nebraska 79, Houston Christian 48
Sunday, Nov. 13
Maryland 83, Fordham 76
Northwestern 63, Pennsylvania 55
Wisconsin 77, North Florida 54
Rutgers 87, NJIT 71
Purdue 90, Murray State 61
Iowa 92, Drake 86, OT
Michigan State 97, Western Michigan 49
Illinois 90, Alcorn State 59
Ohio State 82, Boston College 64
Minnesota 101, Lehigh 99
Monday, Nov. 14
Indiana 79, Tennessee 67
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Nebraska at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Oakland at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Youngstown State at Penn State, 6 p.m.
