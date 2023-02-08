Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 12-1 22-1

Iowa 11-1 19-4

Maryland 10-3 19-5

Ohio State 10-4 21-4

Michigan 9-4 19-5

Illinois 8-5 18-6

Purdue 6-6 15-7

Nebraska 6-6 14-9

Rutgers 4-8 10-14

Penn State 4-9 13-11

Michigan State 4-9 12-12

Minnesota 2-10 9-14

Wisconsin 2-11 7-18

Northwestern 1-11 8-15

Monday, Feb. 6

Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63

Michigan State 88, Wisconsin 63

Thursday, Feb. 9

Iowa at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Illinois at Maryland, noon

Nebraska at Michigan, noon

Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Indiana at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Northwestern at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video