Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 11-1 21-1
Iowa 10-1 18-4
Ohio State 9-3 20-3
Maryland 9-3 18-5
Michigan 8-4 18-5
Illinois 7-5 17-6
Purdue 6-5 15-6
Nebraska 5-6 13-9
Penn State 4-8 13-10
Michigan State 3-8 11-11
Rutgers 3-8 9-14
Wisconsin 2-9 7-16
Minnesota 2-9 9-13
Northwestern 1-10 8-14
Thursday, Jan. 19
Ohio State 84, Northwestern 54
Maryland 77, Wisconsin 64
Michigan 81, Rutgers 58
Saturday, Jan. 21
Purdue 75, Minnesota 56
Sunday, Jan. 22
Maryland 69, Nebraska 54
Illinois 67, Northwestern 64
Michigan State 85, Rutgers 63
Penn State 74, Wisconsin 69
Monday, Jan. 23
Iowa 83, Ohio State 72
Indiana 92, Michigan 83
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Wisconsin 59, Valparaiso 44
Northwestern 87, Chicago State 64
Thursday, Jan. 26
Maryland 72, Michigan 64
Rutgers 86, Penn State 82, OT
Purdue 62, Illinois 52
Indiana 78, Ohio State 65
Saturday, Jan. 28
Iowa 80, Nebraska 76
Sunday, Jan. 29
Purdue 73, Ohio State 65
Indiana 91, Rutgers 68
Northwestern 70, Wisconsin 67
Michigan 77, Minnesota 41
Illinois 86, Michigan State 76
Monday, Jan. 30
Maryland 87, Penn State 66
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Ohio State 90, Wisconsin 67
Indiana 77, Minnesota 54
Thursday, Feb. 2
Michigan 74, Illinois 57
Penn State 74, Northwestern 64
Iowa 96, Maryland 82
Nebraska 71, Michigan State 67
Sunday, Feb. 5
Iowa at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6
Nebraska at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Iowa at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.
Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
