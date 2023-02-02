BigTenLogo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 11-1 21-1

Iowa 10-1 18-4

Ohio State 9-3 20-3

Maryland 9-3 18-5

Michigan 8-4 18-5

Illinois 7-5 17-6

Purdue 6-5 15-6

Nebraska 5-6 13-9

Penn State 4-8 13-10

Michigan State 3-8 11-11

Rutgers 3-8 9-14

Wisconsin 2-9 7-16

Minnesota 2-9 9-13

Northwestern 1-10 8-14

Thursday, Jan. 19

Ohio State 84, Northwestern 54

Maryland 77, Wisconsin 64

Michigan 81, Rutgers 58

Saturday, Jan. 21

Purdue 75, Minnesota 56

Sunday, Jan. 22

Maryland 69, Nebraska 54

Illinois 67, Northwestern 64

Michigan State 85, Rutgers 63

Penn State 74, Wisconsin 69

Monday, Jan. 23

Iowa 83, Ohio State 72

Indiana 92, Michigan 83

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Wisconsin 59, Valparaiso 44

Northwestern 87, Chicago State 64

Thursday, Jan. 26

Maryland 72, Michigan 64

Rutgers 86, Penn State 82, OT

Purdue 62, Illinois 52

Indiana 78, Ohio State 65

Saturday, Jan. 28

Iowa 80, Nebraska 76

Sunday, Jan. 29

Purdue 73, Ohio State 65

Indiana 91, Rutgers 68

Northwestern 70, Wisconsin 67

Michigan 77, Minnesota 41

Illinois 86, Michigan State 76

Monday, Jan. 30

Maryland 87, Penn State 66

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Ohio State 90, Wisconsin 67

Indiana 77, Minnesota 54

Thursday, Feb. 2

Michigan 74, Illinois 57

Penn State 74, Northwestern 64

Iowa 96, Maryland 82

Nebraska 71, Michigan State 67

Sunday, Feb. 5

Iowa at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Nebraska at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Iowa at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

