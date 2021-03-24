WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Maryland 17-1 26-2
Indiana 16-2 20-5
Rutgers 10-3 14-5
Michigan 9-4 16-5
Northwestern 11-7 16-9
Iowa 11-8 20-9
Ohio State 9-7 13-7
Michigan State 8-7 15-9
Nebraska 9-10 12-12
Minnesota 7-11 8-13
Penn State 6-13 9-15
Purdue 4-14 7-16
Illinois 2-16 5-18
Wisconsin 2-18 5-19
Sunday Feb. 28
Rutgers 60, Penn State 55
Purdue 70, Illinois 66
Iowa 84, Wisconsin70
Maryland 62, Northwestern 50
Michigan at Minnesota, Cancelled
Wednesday, March 3
Indiana 89, Iowa 80
Friday, March 5
Illinois 72, Minnesota 64
Rutgers 71, Ohio State 63
Big Ten Tournament
At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Tuesday, March 9
Game 1 — Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42
Wednesday, March 10
Game 2 — Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61
Game 3 — Northwestern 67, Illinois 42
Game 4 — Michigan State 75, Penn State 66
Game 5 — Iowa 83, Purdue 72
Thursday, March 11
Game 6 — Maryland 83, Nebraska 73
Game 7 — Northwestern 65, Michigan 49
Game 8 — Michigan State 69, Indiana 61
Game 9 —Iowa 73, Rutgers 62
Friday, March 12
Game 10 — Maryland 85, Northwestern 52
Game 11 — Iowa 87, Michigan State 72
Saturday, March 13
Championship — Maryland 104, Iowa 84
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
Sunday, March 21
Iowa 87, Central Michigan 72
Michigan 87, Florida-Gulf Coast 66.
Monday, March 22
BYU 69,. Rutgers 66
Indiana 63, VCU 32
Northwestern 62, UCF 51
Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary's 45.
Iowa State 79, Michigan State 75
Tuesday, March 22
Iowa 86, Kentucky 72
Michigan 70, Tennessee 55
Wednesday, March 23
Maryland 100, Alabama 64
Indiana 70, Belmont 48
Louisville 62, Northwestern 53
