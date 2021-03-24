WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Maryland 17-1 26-2

Indiana 16-2 20-5

Rutgers 10-3 14-5

Michigan 9-4 16-5

Northwestern 11-7 16-9

Iowa 11-8 20-9

Ohio State 9-7 13-7

Michigan State 8-7 15-9

Nebraska 9-10 12-12

Minnesota 7-11 8-13

Penn State 6-13 9-15

Purdue 4-14 7-16

Illinois 2-16 5-18

Wisconsin 2-18 5-19

Sunday Feb. 28

Rutgers 60, Penn State 55

Purdue 70, Illinois 66

Iowa 84, Wisconsin70

Maryland 62, Northwestern 50

Michigan at Minnesota, Cancelled

Wednesday, March 3

Indiana 89, Iowa 80

Friday, March 5

Illinois 72, Minnesota 64

Rutgers 71, Ohio State 63 

Big Ten Tournament

All times Central

At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Tuesday, March 9

Game 1 — Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42

Wednesday, March 10

Game 2 — Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61

Game 3 — Northwestern 67, Illinois 42

Game 4 — Michigan State 75, Penn State 66

Game 5 — Iowa 83, Purdue 72

Thursday, March 11

Game 6 — Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

Game 7 — Northwestern 65, Michigan 49

Game 8 — Michigan State 69, Indiana 61

Game 9 —Iowa 73, Rutgers 62

Friday, March 12

Game 10 — Maryland 85, Northwestern 52

Game 11 — Iowa 87, Michigan State 72

Saturday, March 13

Championship — Maryland 104, Iowa 84

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

Sunday, March 21

Iowa 87, Central Michigan 72

Michigan 87, Florida-Gulf Coast 66.

Monday, March 22

BYU 69,. Rutgers 66

Indiana 63, VCU 32

Northwestern 62, UCF 51

Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary's 45.

Iowa State 79, Michigan State 75

Tuesday, March 22

Iowa 86, Kentucky 72

Michigan 70, Tennessee 55

Wednesday, March 23

Maryland 100, Alabama 64

Indiana 70, Belmont 48

Louisville 62, Northwestern 53

