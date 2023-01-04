Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Ohio State 4-0 15-0
Illinois 3-1 13-2
Indiana 3-1 13-1
Iowa 3-1 11-4
Maryland 3-1 12-3
Michigan 3-1 13-2
Nebraska 2-2 10-5
Purdue 2-2 11-3
Michigan State 2-2 10-5
Minnesota 1-2 8-6
Penn State 1-3 10-5
Northwestern 0-3 6-7
Rutgers 0-4 6-10
Wisconsin 0-4 4-11
Tuesday, Dec. 20
San Diego Invitational: Ohio State 88, South Florida 86, OT
Jumpman Invitational: Michigan 76,. North Carolina 68
Michigan State 98, Prairie View A&M 50
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Maryland 88, Purdue Fort Wayne 51
Penn State 79, Cornell 48
Illinois 81, Florida Atlantic 46
Indiana 67, Butler 50
Purdue 59, Texas A&M 53
Ohio State 84, Oregon 67
Iowa 92, Dartmouth 54
Nebraska 85, Kansas 79, 3 OT
Thursday, Dec. 22
Minnesota 59, Eastern Illinois 48
Chicago State at Northwestern, postponed
Valparaiso at Wisconsin, postponed
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Michigan 76, Nebraska 59
Ohio State 81, Northwestern 48
Thursday, Dec. 29
Michigan State 83, Indiana 78
Illinois 79, Wisconsin 63
Iowa 83, Purdue 68
Friday, Dec. 30
Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
Penn State 90, Rutgers 72
Saturday, Dec. 31
Ohio State 66, Michigan 57
Sunday, Jan. 1
Indiana 74, Nebraska 62, OT
Purdue 73, Wisconsin 61
Illinois 90, Iowa 86
Monday, Jan. 2
Maryland 78, Rutgers 67
Michigan State 71, Northwestern 64
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Michigan 82, Penn State 72
Thursday, Jan. 5
Ohio State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Michigan State at Maryland, noon
Purdue at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan., 8
Illinois at Ohio State, noon
Indiana at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
