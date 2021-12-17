WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan`2-0`10-1
Maryland`2-0`9-3
Indiana`2-0`8-2
Nebraska`1-0 10-0
Iowa`1-0`5-2
Northwestern`1-0`9-3
Ohio State`1-1`8-2
Michigan State`1-1`7-4
Penn State`1-1`6-5
Illinois`0-1`5-5
Minnesota`0-2`7-6
Rutgers`0-2`6-7
Wisconsin`0-2`2-9
Purdue`0-2`7-4
Sunday, Dec. 12
Michigan 73, Minnesota 61
Rutgers 74, Delaware State 36
Penn State 78, Youngstown State 58
Purdue 101, Denver 68
South Carolina 66, Maryland 59
Illinois 78, Butler 66
Green Bay 63, Wisconsin 53
Indiana 86, Ohio State 66
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Rutgers 56, Central Connecticut 45
Northwestern 55, Milwaukee 46
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Ohio State 97, Alabama State 51
Minnesota 99, Ohio 93
Thursday, Dec, 16
Wisconsin 70, Illinois State 60
Friday, Dec. 17
Northwestern 68, Temple 58
Saturday, Dec. 18
Wagner at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
UCF at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Michigan vs. Baylor, noon
Western Michigan at Indiana, noon
Drake at Nebraska, noon
Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Michigan State vs. Florida-Gulf Coast, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Maryland at Coppin State, 10 a.m.
Michigan State vs. West Virginia, 10 a.m.
North Alabama at Purdue, 10 a.m.
IUPUI at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at San Diego State, 3 p.m.
Wright State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Eastern Michigan at Michigan, noon
Wyoming at Nebraska, noon
Missouri at Illinois, noon
Thursday, Dec. 23
Southern Illinois at Indiana, Noon
Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, Noon
Minnesota at Drake, 2 p.m.
