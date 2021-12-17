Big Ten Logo

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan`2-0`10-1

Maryland`2-0`9-3

Indiana`2-0`8-2

Nebraska`1-0 10-0

Iowa`1-0`5-2

Northwestern`1-0`9-3

Ohio State`1-1`8-2

Michigan State`1-1`7-4

Penn State`1-1`6-5

Illinois`0-1`5-5

Minnesota`0-2`7-6

Rutgers`0-2`6-7

Wisconsin`0-2`2-9

Purdue`0-2`7-4

Sunday, Dec. 12

Michigan 73, Minnesota 61

Rutgers 74, Delaware State 36

Penn State 78, Youngstown State 58

Purdue 101, Denver 68

South Carolina 66, Maryland 59

Illinois 78, Butler 66

Green Bay 63, Wisconsin 53

Indiana 86, Ohio State 66

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Rutgers 56, Central Connecticut 45

Northwestern 55, Milwaukee 46

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Ohio State 97, Alabama State 51

Minnesota 99, Ohio 93

Thursday, Dec, 16

Wisconsin 70, Illinois State 60

Friday, Dec. 17

Northwestern 68, Temple 58

Saturday, Dec. 18

Wagner at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

UCF at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Michigan vs. Baylor, noon

Western Michigan at Indiana, noon

Drake at Nebraska, noon

Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Michigan State vs. Florida-Gulf Coast, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Maryland at Coppin State, 10 a.m.

Michigan State vs. West Virginia, 10 a.m.

North Alabama at Purdue, 10 a.m.

IUPUI at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at San Diego State, 3 p.m.

Wright State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Eastern Michigan at Michigan, noon

Wyoming at Nebraska, noon

Missouri at Illinois, noon

Thursday, Dec. 23

Southern Illinois at Indiana, Noon

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, Noon

Minnesota at Drake, 2 p.m.

 

