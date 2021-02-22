WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

;Conf.;Overall

Maryland;12-1;16-2

Indiana;12-2;14-4

Michigan;8-2;13-2

Ohio State;9-4;13-4

Northwestern;10-5;12-5

Rutgers;6-3;10-3

Iowa;8-6;12-6

Michigan State;7-6;12-6

Nebraska;9-8;11-9

Minnesota;6-10;7-11

Penn State;5-10;8-11

Purdue;3-12;6-13

Wisconsin;2-15;5-15

Illinois;1-14;3-15

Sunday, Jan. 31

Penn State 80, Purdue 70

Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57

Indiana 79, Michigan State 67

Iowa 94, Minnesota 68

Monday, Feb. 1

Northwestern 69, Ohio State 57

Michigan at Rutgers, ppd.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Maryland 84, Wisconsin 48

Michigan State 81, Illinois 60

Ohio State 92, Iowa 87

Penn State 85, Nebraska 74

Minnesota at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Ohio State 83, Minnesota 59

Indiana 85, Iowa 72

Penn State 98, Wisconsin 74

Rutgers 78. Nebraska 62

Illinois 54, Purdue 49

Northwestern 63, Michigan State 60

Maryland at Michigan, postponed

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Indiana 90, Penn State 65

Minnesota 83, Illinois 73

Wisconsin 75, Ohio State 70

Michigan State at Maryland, postponed

Thursday, Feb. 11

Rutgers 70, Northwestern 54

Michigan 62, Purdue 49

Iowa 88, Nebraska 81

Saturday, Feb. 13

Michigan State 78, Penn State 65

Sunday, Feb. 14

Northwestern at Ohio State, postponed

Minnesota 68, Wisconsin 63

Rutgers 75, Purdue 57

Indiana 58, Illinois 50

Maryland 95, Nebraska 73

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Michigan 86, Michigan State 82

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Maryland 103, Illinois 58

Rutgers 83, Minnesota 56

Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64

Thursday, Feb. 18

Ohio State 100, Purdue 85

Iowa 96, Penn State 78

Indiana 70, Michigan 65

Saturday, Feb. 20

Rutgers 75, Illinois 46

Maryland 94, Minnesota 62

Northwestern 67, Wisconsin 54

Sunday, Feb. 21

Michigan 75, Ohio State 66

Michigan State 76, Purdue 73

Nebraska 87, Penn State 72

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Rutgers at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you