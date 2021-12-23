Big Ten Logo

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan`2-0`11-1

Maryland`2-0`10-3

Indiana`2-0`10-2

Nebraska`1-0 12-0

Iowa`1-0`6-3

Northwestern`1-0`9-3

Ohio State`1-1`9-2

Michigan State`1-1`7-6

Penn State`1-1`7-5

Illinois`0-1`5-7

Minnesota`0-2`7-7

Rutgers`0-2`7-7

Wisconsin`0-2`2-9

Purdue`0-2`9-4

Sunday, Dec. 12

Michigan 73, Minnesota 61

Rutgers 74, Delaware State 36

Penn State 78, Youngstown State 58

Purdue 101, Denver 68

South Carolina 66, Maryland 59

Illinois 78, Butler 66

Green Bay 63, Wisconsin 53

Indiana 86, Ohio State 66

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Rutgers 56, Central Connecticut 45

Northwestern 55, Milwaukee 46

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Ohio State 97, Alabama State 51

Minnesota 99, Ohio 93

Thursday, Dec, 16

Wisconsin 70, Illinois State 60

Friday, Dec. 17

Northwestern 68, Temple 58

Saturday, Dec. 18

Rutgers 73, Wagner 54

Penn State 68, Duquesne 60

Iowa 69, UCF 61

Sunday, Dec. 19

Michigan 74, Baylor 68

Indiana 67, Western Michigan 57

Nebraska 89, Drake 68

Purdue 82, Miami (Ohio) 76

Southern Illinois 66, Illinois 51

Ohio State at UCLA, cancelled

Monday, Dec. 20

Florida-Gulf Coast 85, Michigan State 83, 2 OT

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Maryland 98, Coppin State 52

West Virginia 74, Michigan State 54

Purdue 86, North Alabama 53

IUPUI 74, Iowa 73 

Ohio State 66, San Diego State 54 

Wright State at Indiana, canceled

Oregon at Northwestern, canceled

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Nebraska 72, Wyoming 61

Missouri 84, Illinois 65

Eastern Michigan at Michigan, canceled

Thursday, Dec. 23

Indiana 70, Southern Illinois 34

Drake 77, Minnesota 63

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, canceled

Thursday, Dec. 30

Iowa at Penn State, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Rutgers at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

 

