WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan`2-0`11-1
Maryland`2-0`10-3
Indiana`2-0`10-2
Nebraska`1-0 12-0
Iowa`1-0`6-3
Northwestern`1-0`9-3
Ohio State`1-1`9-2
Michigan State`1-1`7-6
Penn State`1-1`7-5
Illinois`0-1`5-7
Minnesota`0-2`7-7
Rutgers`0-2`7-7
Wisconsin`0-2`2-9
Purdue`0-2`9-4
Sunday, Dec. 12
Michigan 73, Minnesota 61
Rutgers 74, Delaware State 36
Penn State 78, Youngstown State 58
Purdue 101, Denver 68
South Carolina 66, Maryland 59
Illinois 78, Butler 66
Green Bay 63, Wisconsin 53
Indiana 86, Ohio State 66
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Rutgers 56, Central Connecticut 45
Northwestern 55, Milwaukee 46
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Ohio State 97, Alabama State 51
Minnesota 99, Ohio 93
Thursday, Dec, 16
Wisconsin 70, Illinois State 60
Friday, Dec. 17
Northwestern 68, Temple 58
Saturday, Dec. 18
Rutgers 73, Wagner 54
Penn State 68, Duquesne 60
Iowa 69, UCF 61
Sunday, Dec. 19
Michigan 74, Baylor 68
Indiana 67, Western Michigan 57
Nebraska 89, Drake 68
Purdue 82, Miami (Ohio) 76
Southern Illinois 66, Illinois 51
Ohio State at UCLA, cancelled
Monday, Dec. 20
Florida-Gulf Coast 85, Michigan State 83, 2 OT
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Maryland 98, Coppin State 52
West Virginia 74, Michigan State 54
Purdue 86, North Alabama 53
IUPUI 74, Iowa 73
Ohio State 66, San Diego State 54
Wright State at Indiana, canceled
Oregon at Northwestern, canceled
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Nebraska 72, Wyoming 61
Missouri 84, Illinois 65
Eastern Michigan at Michigan, canceled
Thursday, Dec. 23
Indiana 70, Southern Illinois 34
Drake 77, Minnesota 63
Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, canceled
Thursday, Dec. 30
Iowa at Penn State, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Rutgers at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Maryland at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
