WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Maryland 17-1 24-2

Indiana 16-2 18-5

Rutgers 10-3 14-4

Michigan 9-4 14-5

Northwestern 11-7 15-8

Iowa 11-8 18-9

Ohio State 9-7 13-7

Michigan State 8-7 15-8

Nebraska 9-10 12-12

Minnesota 7-11 8-13

Penn State 6-13 9-15

Purdue 4-14 7-16

Illinois 2-16 5-18

Wisconsin 2-18 5-19

Sunday Feb. 28

Rutgers 60, Penn State 55

Purdue 70, Illinois 66

Iowa 84, Wisconsin70

Maryland 62, Northwestern 50

Michigan at Minnesota, Cancelled

Wednesday, March 3

Indiana 89, Iowa 80

Friday, March 5

Illinois 72, Minnesota 64

Rutgers 71, Ohio State 63 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Tournament

All times Central

At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Tuesday, March 9

Game 1 — Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42

Wednesday, March 10

Game 2 — Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61

Game 3 — Northwestern 67, Illinois 42

Game 4 — Michigan State 75, Penn State 66

Game 5 — Iowa 83, Purdue 72

Thursday, March 11

Game 6 — Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

Game 7 — Northwestern 65, Michigan 49

Game 8 — Michigan State 69, Indiana 61

Game 9 —Iowa 73, Rutgers 62

Friday, March 12

Game 10 — Maryland 85, Northwestern 52

Game 11 — Iowa 87, Michigan State 72

Saturday, March 13

Championship — Maryland 104, Iowa 84

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

First Round

Sunday, March 21

First Round

Central Michigan vs. Iowa, 11 a.m.

Florida-Gulf Coast vs. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Monday, March 22

First Round

BYU vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.

VCU vs. Indiana, 1 p.m.

UCF vs. Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Maryland, 3 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Iowa State, 5 p.m.

