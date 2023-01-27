Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 9-1 19-1
Iowa 8-1 16-4
Ohio State 8-2 19-2
Maryland 8-2 17-4
Michigan 6-4 16-5
Illinois 6-4 16-5
Purdue 5-5 14-6
Nebraska 4-5 12-8
Michigan State 3-6 11-9
Penn State 3-7 12-9
Rutgers 3-7 5-13
Wisconsin 2-7 7-14
Minnesota 2-7 9-11
Northwestern 0-9 7-13
Thursday, Jan. 19
Ohio State 84, Northwestern 54
Maryland 77, Wisconsin 64
Michigan 81, Rutgers 58
Saturday, Jan. 21
Purdue 75, Minnesota 56
Sunday, Jan. 22
Maryland 69, Nebraska 54
Illinois 67, Northwestern 64
Michigan State 85, Rutgers 63
Penn State 74, Wisconsin 69
Monday, Jan. 23
Iowa 83, Ohio State 72
Indiana 92, Michigan 83
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Wisconsin 59, Valparaiso 44
Northwestern 87, Chicago State 64
Thursday, Jan. 26
Maryland 72, Michigan 64
Rutgers 86, Penn State 82, OT
Purdue 62, Illinois 52
Indiana 78, Ohio State 65
Saturday, Jan. 28
Nebraska at Iowa, noon
Sunday, Jan. 29
Purdue at Ohio State, noon
Rutgers at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Michigan State at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
Penn State at Maryland, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
