Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 9-1 19-1

Iowa 8-1 16-4

Ohio State 8-2 19-2

Maryland 8-2 17-4

Michigan 6-4 16-5

Illinois 6-4 16-5

Purdue 5-5 14-6

Nebraska 4-5 12-8

Michigan State 3-6 11-9

Penn State 3-7 12-9

Rutgers 3-7 5-13

Wisconsin 2-7 7-14

Minnesota 2-7 9-11

Northwestern 0-9 7-13

Thursday, Jan. 19

Ohio State 84, Northwestern 54

Maryland 77, Wisconsin 64

Michigan 81, Rutgers 58

Saturday, Jan. 21

Purdue 75, Minnesota 56

Sunday, Jan. 22

Maryland 69, Nebraska 54

Illinois 67, Northwestern 64

Michigan State 85, Rutgers 63

Penn State 74, Wisconsin 69

Monday, Jan. 23

Iowa 83, Ohio State 72

Indiana 92, Michigan 83

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Wisconsin 59, Valparaiso 44

Northwestern 87, Chicago State 64

Thursday, Jan. 26

Maryland 72, Michigan 64

Rutgers 86, Penn State 82, OT

Purdue 62, Illinois 52

Indiana 78, Ohio State 65

Saturday, Jan. 28

Nebraska at Iowa, noon

Sunday, Jan. 29

Purdue at Ohio State, noon

Rutgers at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Penn State at Maryland, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

