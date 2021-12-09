WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Maryland`2-0`9-2
Nebraska`1-0 9-0
Ohio State`1-0`7-1
Iowa`1-0`5-2
Indiana`1-0`7-2
Northwestern`1-0`6-3
Michigan`1-0`9-1
Michigan State`1-1`7-4
Penn State`1-1`5-5
Illinois`0-1`4-5
Minnesota`0-1`5-5
Rutgers`0-2`4-7
Wisconsin`0-2`2-8
Purdue`0-2`6-4
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Pittsburgh 58, Rutgers 50
Nebraska 86, Wake Forest 60
Purdue 53, Georgia Tech 52
Virginia Tech 70, Wisconsin 60
Syracuse 97, Ohio State 91
North Carolina 82, Minnesota 76
Thursday, Dec. 2
Notre Dame 76, Michigan State 71
Boston College 86, Penn State 69
N.C. State 66, Indiana 58
Louisville 70, Michigan 48
Maryland 82, Miami 74
Florida State 67, Illinois 58
Northwestern 72, Clemson 61
Duke 79, Iowa 64
Sunday, Dec. 5
Maryland 73, Rutgers 59
Michigan 93, Akron 54
Ohio State 70, Purdue 53
Illinois 71, Eastern Kentucky 57
Northwestern 61, Wisconsin 49
Iowa 88, Michigan State 61
Monday, Dec. 6
Indiana 70, Penn State 40
Nebraska 70, Minnesota 67
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Ohio State 94, Mount St. Mary's 50
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Maryland 86, Purdue 71
Iowa State 77, Iowa 70
Thursday, Dec. 9
Indiana 91, Fairfield 58
Penn State 52, Rutgers 48
Michigan State 75, Illinois 60
Michigan 93, Wisconsin 81
Saturday, Dec. 11
Indiana State at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Minnesota at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Delaware State at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Youngstown State at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Denver at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Maryland at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Butler at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Central Connecticut at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Alabama State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Ohio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
