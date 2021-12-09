Big Ten Logo

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Maryland`2-0`9-2

Nebraska`1-0 9-0

Ohio State`1-0`7-1

Iowa`1-0`5-2

Indiana`1-0`7-2

Northwestern`1-0`6-3

Michigan`1-0`9-1

Michigan State`1-1`7-4

Penn State`1-1`5-5

Illinois`0-1`4-5

Minnesota`0-1`5-5

Rutgers`0-2`4-7

Wisconsin`0-2`2-8

Purdue`0-2`6-4

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Pittsburgh 58, Rutgers 50

Nebraska 86, Wake Forest 60

Purdue 53, Georgia Tech 52

Virginia Tech 70, Wisconsin 60

Syracuse 97, Ohio State 91

North Carolina 82, Minnesota 76

Thursday, Dec. 2

Notre Dame 76, Michigan State 71

Boston College 86, Penn State 69

N.C. State 66, Indiana 58

Louisville 70, Michigan 48

Maryland 82, Miami 74

Florida State 67, Illinois 58 

Northwestern 72, Clemson 61 

Duke 79, Iowa 64

Sunday, Dec. 5

Maryland 73, Rutgers 59

Michigan 93, Akron 54

Ohio State 70, Purdue 53

Illinois 71, Eastern Kentucky 57

Northwestern 61, Wisconsin 49

Iowa 88, Michigan State 61

Monday, Dec. 6

Indiana 70, Penn State 40

Nebraska 70, Minnesota 67

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Ohio State 94, Mount St. Mary's 50

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Maryland 86, Purdue 71

Iowa State 77, Iowa 70

Thursday, Dec. 9

Indiana 91, Fairfield 58

Penn State 52, Rutgers 48

Michigan State 75, Illinois 60

Michigan 93, Wisconsin 81

Saturday, Dec. 11

Indiana State at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Minnesota at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Delaware State at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Denver at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Maryland at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Butler at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Central Connecticut at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Alabama State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

 

