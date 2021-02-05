WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

;Conf.;Overall

Maryland;9-1;13-2

Ohio State;7-2;11-2

Michigan;5-1;10-1

Indiana;8-2;10-4

Northwestern;8-3;10-3

Michigan State;5-4;10-4

Nebraska;7-5;9-6

Iowa;6-5;10-5

Penn State;4-6;7-7

Minnesota;4-7;5-8

Purdue;3-7;6-8

Rutgers;1-3;5-3

Wisconsin;1-12;4-12

Illinois;0-10;2-11

Monday, Jan. 25

Minnesota 85, Penn State 76

Ohio State 88, Maryland 86

Nebraska 57, Illinois 53

Thursday, Jan. 28

Maryland 92, Rutgers 52

Minnesota 77, Purdue 72

Northwestern 87, Iowa 80

Penn State 80, Illinois 76

Ohio State 78, Indiana 70

Nebraska 84, Wisconsin 68

Sunday, Jan. 31

Penn State 80, Purdue 70

Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57

Indiana 79, Michigan State 67

Iowa 94, Minnesota 68

Monday, Feb. 1

Northwestern 69, Ohio State 57

Michigan at Rutgers, ppd.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Maryland 84, Wisconsin 48

Michigan State 81, Illinois 60

Ohio State 92, Iowa 87

Penn State 85, Nebraska 74

Minnesota at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Minnesota at Ohio State, noon

Indiana at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, postponed

