Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 6-0 14-2
Michigan 8-1 17-2
Iowa 6-1 12-4
Ohio State 6-2 14-3
Maryland 4-3 12-6
Northwestern 3-3 11-6
Michigan State 3-3 9-8
Penn State 3-4 9-8
Nebraska 2-4 13-4
Illinois 1-4 6-10
Purdue 3-5 12-7
Minnesota 2-5 9-10
Wisconsin 1-6 4-13
Rutgers 0-7 7-12
Thursday, Jan. 20
Ohio State 95, Maryland 89
Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44
Iowa 105, Minnesota 49
Purdue 89, Illinois 67
Penn State 63, Northwestern 59
Sunday, Jan. 23
Maryland 87, Northwestern 59
Ohio State 80, Rutgers 71
Michigan State 74, Minnesota 71
Wisconsin 69, Penn State 57
Iowa 82, Illinois 56
Monday, Jan. 24
Michigan 79, Purdue 65
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Iowa 107, Penn State 79
Thursday, Jan. 27
Michigan at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, postponed
Friday, Jan. 28
Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Maryland at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Michigan State at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, postponed
Monday, Jan. 31
Indiana at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Rutgers at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Maryland at Michigan State, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
