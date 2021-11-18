Big Ten Logo

Conf. Overall

Maryland`0-0`5-0

Iowa`0-0`4-0

Nebraska`0-0 4-0

Michigan`0-0`3-0

Michigan State`0-0`3-0

Indiana`0-0`3-0

Penn State`0-0`3-0

Northwestern`0-0`3-0

Ohio State`0-0`3-0

Purdue`0-0`3-0

Rutgers`0-0`3-1

Minnesota`0-0`3-1

Illinois`0-0`2-1

Wisconsin`0-0`1-2

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Stony Brook 53, Rutgers 44

Michigan 73, UMass-Lowell 54

Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary's 57

Indiana 72, Norfolk State 42

Michigan State 73, Valparaiso 62

Penn State 120, Delaware State 51

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Ohio State 94, Bowling Green 63

Purdue 76, Illinois State 64

Iowa 87, Southern 67

Northwestern 63, Loyola (Chicago) 47

Nebraska 67, Creighton 63

Minnesota 73, American University 56

Thursday, Nov. 18

Maryland 108, UNC Wilmington 66

SIU Edwardsville 71, Illinois 62

Friday, Nov. 19

Bryant at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Harvard at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Bradley, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Minnesota vs. UConn, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Central Michigan, noon

North Carolina Central at Nebraska, noon

Indiana at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Baylor at Maryland, noon

Michigan State at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Clemson, 1 p.m.

Drake at Iowa, 2 p.m.

UC-Riverside at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22

Marshall at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Chicago State at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Michigan State at St. Francis, 1 p.m.

Bellarmine at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

 

