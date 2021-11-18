WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Maryland`0-0`5-0
Iowa`0-0`4-0
Nebraska`0-0 4-0
Michigan`0-0`3-0
Michigan State`0-0`3-0
Indiana`0-0`3-0
Penn State`0-0`3-0
Northwestern`0-0`3-0
Ohio State`0-0`3-0
Purdue`0-0`3-0
Rutgers`0-0`3-1
Minnesota`0-0`3-1
Illinois`0-0`2-1
Wisconsin`0-0`1-2
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Stony Brook 53, Rutgers 44
Michigan 73, UMass-Lowell 54
Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary's 57
Indiana 72, Norfolk State 42
Michigan State 73, Valparaiso 62
Penn State 120, Delaware State 51
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Ohio State 94, Bowling Green 63
Purdue 76, Illinois State 64
Iowa 87, Southern 67
Northwestern 63, Loyola (Chicago) 47
Nebraska 67, Creighton 63
Minnesota 73, American University 56
Thursday, Nov. 18
Maryland 108, UNC Wilmington 66
SIU Edwardsville 71, Illinois 62
Friday, Nov. 19
Bryant at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Harvard at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Bradley, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Minnesota vs. UConn, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Central Michigan, noon
North Carolina Central at Nebraska, noon
Indiana at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Baylor at Maryland, noon
Michigan State at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Clemson, 1 p.m.
Drake at Iowa, 2 p.m.
UC-Riverside at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22
Marshall at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Oakland at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Chicago State at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Michigan State at St. Francis, 1 p.m.
Bellarmine at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
