Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 16-1 26-1
Maryland 15-3 24-5
Iowa 14-3 22-6
Ohio State 12-6 23-6
Michigan 11-6 21-7
Illinois 10-7 20-8
Purdue 9-7 18-8
Nebraska 7-10 15-13
Michigan State 6-10 14-13
Rutgers 5-12 11-18
Wisconsin 5-12 10-19
Penn State 4-13 13-15
Minnesota 3-14 10-18
Northwestern 2-15 9-19
Monday, Feb. 6
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63
Michigan State 88, Wisconsin 63
Thursday, Feb. 9
Indiana 87, Iowa 78
Purdue 68, Rutgers 54
Illinois 72, Nebraska 64
Maryland 79, Northwestern 54
Saturday, Feb. 11
Wisconsin 76, Minnesota 70, OT
Sunday, Feb. 12
Maryland 82, Illinois 71
Michigan 80, Nebraska 75
Purdue 76, Northwestern 61
Iowa 111, Rutgers 57
Michigan State 81, Penn State, 75, OT
Monday, Feb. 13
Indiana 83, Ohio State 59
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Rutgers 62, Northwestern 48
Iowa 91, Northwestern 48
Minnesota 95, Nebraska 92
Michigan State at Purdue, postponed
Thursday, Feb. 16
Ohio State 67, Penn State 55
Indiana 68, Michigan 52
Saturday Feb. 18
Iowa 80, Nebraska 60
Maryland 66, Michigan State 61
Northwestern 76, Minnesota 62
Sunday, Feb. 19
Indiana 83, Purdue 60
Illinois 85, Penn State 62
Monday, Feb. 20
Wisconsin 88, Rutgers 62
Ohio State 74, Michigan 61
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Maryland 96, Iowa 68
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Purdue 86, Penn State 62
Michigan State 71, Minnesota 67
Nebraska 90, Illinois 57
Thursday, Feb. 23
Michigan 71, Rutgers 53
Wisconsin 64, Northwestern 57
Friday, Feb. 24
Maryland 76, Ohio State 74
Saturday, Feb. 25
Michigan State at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
