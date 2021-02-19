WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf.;Overall
Maryland;11-1;15-2
Indiana;12-2;14-4
Michigan;7-2;12-2
Ohio State;9-3;13-3
Rutgers;5-3;9-3
Northwestern;9-5;11-5
Iowa;8-6;12-6
Michigan State;6-6;11-6
Nebraska;8-8;10-9
Minnesota;6-9;7-10
Penn State;5-9;8-10
Purdue;3-11;6-12
Wisconsin;2-14;5-14
Illinois;1-13;3-14
Sunday, Jan. 31
Penn State 80, Purdue 70
Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57
Indiana 79, Michigan State 67
Iowa 94, Minnesota 68
Monday, Feb. 1
Northwestern 69, Ohio State 57
Michigan at Rutgers, ppd.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Maryland 84, Wisconsin 48
Michigan State 81, Illinois 60
Ohio State 92, Iowa 87
Penn State 85, Nebraska 74
Minnesota at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Ohio State 83, Minnesota 59
Indiana 85, Iowa 72
Penn State 98, Wisconsin 74
Rutgers 78. Nebraska 62
Illinois 54, Purdue 49
Northwestern 63, Michigan State 60
Maryland at Michigan, postponed
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Indiana 90, Penn State 65
Minnesota 83, Illinois 73
Wisconsin 75, Ohio State 70
Michigan State at Maryland, postponed
Thursday, Feb. 11
Rutgers 70, Northwestern 54
Michigan 62, Purdue 49
Iowa 88, Nebraska 81
Saturday, Feb. 13
Michigan State 78, Penn State 65
Sunday, Feb. 14
Northwestern at Ohio State, postponed
Minnesota 68, Wisconsin 63
Rutgers 75, Purdue 57
Indiana 58, Illinois 50
Maryland 95, Nebraska 73
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Michigan 86, Michigan State 82
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Maryland 103, Illinois 58
Rutgers 83, Minnesota 56
Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64
Thursday, Feb. 18
Ohio State 100, Purdue 85
Iowa 96, Penn State 78
Indiana 70, Michigan 65
