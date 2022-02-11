Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 11-2 20-3

Indiana 9-1 17-3

Maryland 10-3 18-6

Iowa 10-3 16-6

Ohio State 10-3 17-5

Michigan State 7-5 13-10

Northwestern 5-5 13-8

Nebraska 6-6 17-6

Purdue 5-8 14-10

Minnesota 4-9 11-14

Penn State 3-10 9-14

Wisconsin 3-10 6-17

Illinois 1-7 6-13

Rutgers 0-12 7-17

Sunday, Feb. 6

Indiana 67, Purdue 57

Maryland 80, Nebraska 65

Northwestern 78, Penn State 72

Wisconsin 70, Illinois 62

Minnesota 71, Michigan State 60

Michigan 98, Iowa 90

Monday, Feb. 7

Ohio State 61, Rutgers 57

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Maryland 70, Wisconsin 43

Purdue 81, Penn State 77

Iowa 88, Minnesota 78

Indiana 93, Illinois 61

Thursday, Feb. 10

Michigan State 63, Michigan 57

Ohio State 80, Nebraska 70

Saturday, Feb. 12

Michigan State at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Michigan at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, noon

Penn State at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14 

Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Michigan State at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

