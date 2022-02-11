Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 11-2 20-3
Indiana 9-1 17-3
Maryland 10-3 18-6
Iowa 10-3 16-6
Ohio State 10-3 17-5
Michigan State 7-5 13-10
Northwestern 5-5 13-8
Nebraska 6-6 17-6
Purdue 5-8 14-10
Minnesota 4-9 11-14
Penn State 3-10 9-14
Wisconsin 3-10 6-17
Illinois 1-7 6-13
Rutgers 0-12 7-17
Sunday, Feb. 6
Indiana 67, Purdue 57
Maryland 80, Nebraska 65
Northwestern 78, Penn State 72
Wisconsin 70, Illinois 62
Minnesota 71, Michigan State 60
Michigan 98, Iowa 90
Monday, Feb. 7
Ohio State 61, Rutgers 57
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Maryland 70, Wisconsin 43
Purdue 81, Penn State 77
Iowa 88, Minnesota 78
Indiana 93, Illinois 61
Thursday, Feb. 10
Michigan State 63, Michigan 57
Ohio State 80, Nebraska 70
Saturday, Feb. 12
Michigan State at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Michigan at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, noon
Penn State at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Michigan State at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
