WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Northwestern 2-0 4-0
Indiana 2-0 4-2
Michigan State 1-0 7-0
Maryland 1-0 4-1
Michigan 0-0 5-0
Ohio State 0-0 4-0
Purdue 2-1 5-2
Iowa 1-1 5-1
Rutgers 1-1 5-1
Penn State 0-1 3-2
Illinois 0-1 2-2
Nebraska 1-2 4-2
Minnesota 0-2 1-3
Wisconsin 0-2 3-3
Monday, Dec. 14
Maryland 91, Rutgers 87
Creighton 78, Nebraska 62
Northwestern 80, Minnesota 51
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Saint Mary's at Ohio State, Cancelled
Thursday, Dec. 17
Tennessee 66, Indiana 58
Northwestern 70, Purdue 54
Friday, Dec. 18
Rutgers 94, Hampton 45
Michigan State 79, Central Michigan 70
Saturday, Dec. 19
Michigan at Illinois, postponed
Iowa at Ohio State, postponed
Sunday, Dec. 20
Purdue 91, Penn State 87
Wisconsin 89, Valparaiso 82, OT
Michigan State 82, Northern Illinois 70
Indiana 81, Nebraska 45
Rutgers 99, Sacred Heart 30
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Michigan State 94, Oakland 56
Northwestern 79, Eastern Kentucky 50
Iowa 92, Western Illinois 65
Southern Illinois at Illinois, postponed
Omaha at Wisconsin, Canceled
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Rutgers 84, Manhattan 41
Indiana 75, Minnesota 54
Purdue 83, Nebraska 72
Ohio State at Maryland, postponed
Penn State at Michigan, postponed
Thursday, Dec. 31
Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 11:30 a.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.