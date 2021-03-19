WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Maryland 17-1 24-2
Indiana 16-2 18-5
Rutgers 10-3 14-4
Michigan 9-4 14-5
Northwestern 11-7 15-8
Iowa 11-8 18-9
Ohio State 9-7 13-7
Michigan State 8-7 15-8
Nebraska 9-10 12-12
Minnesota 7-11 8-13
Penn State 6-13 9-15
Purdue 4-14 7-16
Illinois 2-16 5-18
Wisconsin 2-18 5-19
Sunday Feb. 28
Rutgers 60, Penn State 55
Purdue 70, Illinois 66
Iowa 84, Wisconsin70
Maryland 62, Northwestern 50
Michigan at Minnesota, Cancelled
Wednesday, March 3
Indiana 89, Iowa 80
Friday, March 5
Illinois 72, Minnesota 64
Rutgers 71, Ohio State 63
Big Ten Tournament
All times Central
At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Tuesday, March 9
Game 1 — Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42
Wednesday, March 10
Game 2 — Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61
Game 3 — Northwestern 67, Illinois 42
Game 4 — Michigan State 75, Penn State 66
Game 5 — Iowa 83, Purdue 72
Thursday, March 11
Game 6 — Maryland 83, Nebraska 73
Game 7 — Northwestern 65, Michigan 49
Game 8 — Michigan State 69, Indiana 61
Game 9 —Iowa 73, Rutgers 62
Friday, March 12
Game 10 — Maryland 85, Northwestern 52
Game 11 — Iowa 87, Michigan State 72
Saturday, March 13
Championship — Maryland 104, Iowa 84
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
First Round
Sunday, March 21
First Round
Central Michigan vs. Iowa, 11 a.m.
Florida-Gulf Coast vs. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Monday, March 22
First Round
BYU vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.
VCU vs. Indiana, 1 p.m.
UCF vs. Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Maryland, 3 p.m.
Michigan State vs. Iowa State, 5 p.m.
